The D’Amelio Show Season 2 Is Officially Happening

The D’Amelio family isn’t planning on leaving the spotlight anytime soon. The family’s Hulu reality series, The D’Amelio Show, has been renewed for Season 2. The series follows TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and their parents, Marc and Heidi, as they navigate fame in Los Angeles. In a statement released Nov. 15, the sisters said:

We were so touched by the outpouring of messages and feedback we received after sharing our not-always-perfect journey on the first season of The D’Amelio Show and in seeing how others can relate to the mental health struggles that come along with the use of social media. It has motivated us to continue sharing our journey as we continue to grow and learn, and the ability to process and address it openly has been helpful to us as well.

In the first season of The D’Amelio Show, Charli and Dixie got candid with audiences about their experiences with their mental health as they pursued dancing and singing, respectively. With Charli’s 150 million social media followers and Dixie’s 80 million social media followers, the D’Amelio family has a big audience who tuned in for Season 1, and will likely come back for Season 2. Here’s what we know about the new season of The D’Amelio Show so far:

The D’Amelio Show Season 2 Release Date

On Nov. 15, Hulu announced The D’Amelio Show is getting another season, but no official release date has been revealed yet. However, the team behind the show is already excited for what’s to come in Season 2. Rob Mills, the executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment for Walt Disney Television, said in a statement:

The candor, charm, and genuine affection that Marc, Heidi, Dixie, and Charli share with each other and with their fans has resonated with Hulu viewers and made The D’Amelio Show a hit. As we look ahead to a second season, we are excited to watch them take on new challenges as they pursue their dreams.

The D’Amelio Show Season 2 Trailer

Hulu hasn’t released a trailer for The D’Amelio Show Season 2 yet, but the Season 2 announcement did come with a quick promo, which was tweeted out from the show’s official account:

Season 1 of The D’Amelio Show is streaming on Hulu now.