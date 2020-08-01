25 Creepy Movies To Watch If You Love Unsolved Mysteries

Few genres enthrall viewers quite like mysteries. Whether it's the unexpected twists, shocking answers, or just the fascinating journey, diving into the unknown — be it by page or by screen — continues to bewitch fans. If you've finished all of the true-crime documentaries and are looking for more on-screen entertainment like Unsolved Mysteries, these movies are perfect for all social media detectives, no matter what kind of case they're trying to solve.

While it might seem like the series on Netflix is new, it's actually been around a long time. Unsolved Mysteries was first released as a one-off special in 1987, but due to its success, it became a series the very next year, and was on and off TV until 2010. Now, with the new edition of Unsolved Mysteries out on Netflix now, the Unsolved Mysteries fandom is back in action, with some new viewers this time around. Luckily, during the wait for more episodes to come out, there are plenty of films — both modern releases and true classics — to quench your crime thirst.

Whatever part of Unsolved Mysteries lures you in, there's a film out there in tune to your cravings. Whether it's genius killers, final-act twists, unsuspecting bad guys, or just the air of mystery surrounding each and every moment, something about a good perplexing puzzle makes for really great content. If you're itching for thriller, horror, or murder content, these films will keep you on the edge of your seat and guessing up until the very last minute.

01 American Hustle If Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, and Jennifer Lawrence in one movie isn't enough to make you want to watch American Hustle, the twists and turns will do it. Based on the Abscam case (a famous sting operation in the 1970s), this film will keep you guessing until the credits roll. Extra bonus? The fashion is truly iconic. Rent it on Amazon for major Halloween costume inspo.

02 Knives Out When a crime novelist mysteriously dies, everyone in his (very rich) family is a suspect in this modern whodunnit. Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Daniel Craig are just a few of the familiar faces seen in this twisted comedy available on Prime.

03 Gone Girl If you haven't already seen (or read) Gone Girl, you officially have some homework. There's a reason the film adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s novel took over in 2014 — it's that good. You won't see what's coming after Amy (Rosamund Pike) goes missing on her fifth wedding anniversary and her husband Nick (Ben Affleck) looks to be the prime suspect. Just when you think you have things figured out, your suspicions will be flipped upside down... again and again and again. Rent it on Prime to see what all the hype is all about.

04 Zodiac Based on the infamous case of the late 1960s and 1970s, this thriller follows investigators (Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Edwards) and reporters (Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr.) as they try to discover who's committing murder and taunting the authorities with now-famous cryptic messages. Rent it on Amazon for a chilling watch.

05 Se7en When a killer starts targeting people who represent one of the seven deadly sins (pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony, and sloth), it takes a team of stars to uncover the truth. Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, Kevin Spacey, and Gwyneth Paltrow come together for a murder movie like no other that you can rent on Amazon.

06 Memento If you think trying to get revenge on the guy who killed your wife is hard, imagine doing it while dealing with memory loss. Leonard (Guy Pearce) has to work around the fact that he can't remember what happened 15 minutes ago in order to settle the score over something that happened in his past. Rent it on Amazon.

07 The Sixth Sense Yes, the movie is from the '90s, but it has one of the best twists of all time — not to mention the iconic quote: "I see dead people." When a young boy is haunted by visions of ghosts, he meets with a psychologist (Bruce Willis) in an attempt to understand the spirits and grapple with his supernatural abilities. See if you can guess the ending when you rent the flick on Amazon.

08 The Girl on the Train Another wildly popular suspense à la Gone Girl, The Girl on the Train is one of those stories you'll think back to years after seeing it. First a bestselling novel, the film (which you can rent on Amazon) stars Emily Blunt as Rachel Watson, an unreliable witness who can't figure out if she's guilty of something more than just seeing an unspeakable crime.

09 Spotlight Based on a true story, Spotlight showcases how a team of journalists from The Boston Globe worked to provide proof of sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Church. Starring Michael Keaton and Mark Ruffalo, the critically acclaimed film can be streamed on Amazon for anyone eager to see a dramatization of the true crime investigation that shook the world.

10 Donnie Darko There's no better time to watch the cult classic about a teen (Jake Gyllenhaal) who gets a tip (from a giant, demonic rabbit) that the world will end in 28 days. Donnie doesn't know if he's in a parallel universe, mentally ill, or living in reality as he works to sort out the truth before the month is up. Fun fact: Maggie Gyllenhaal (Jake's IRL sister) plays his sis in the film that can be streamed on Amazon Prime.

11 Minority Report What would happen if psychic technology was used to arrest murderers before they actually committed their crime? Minority Report — based on the novella by Philip K. Dick — is a sci-fi mind trip perfect for anyone who likes futuristic plots and twisted storylines. Rent the Steven Spielberg classic on Amazon.

12 The One I Love When a married couple (Mark Duplass and Elisabeth Moss) realize their relationship is losing its heat, they take a weekend getaway suggested by their therapist (Ted Danson). If the trailer didn't cue you in, it's fun and twisted and I can't give anything else away, so just watch it on Amazon and thank me later.

13 Bonnie and Clyde Bonnie and Clyde is the epitome of true crime, and the 1967 film highlighting the famous Depression-era bandit couple is a classic for a reason. Watch the Academy Award-winning film that started a revolution of on-screen violence on Amazon.

14 The Prestige Christian Bale and Batman Begins director Christopher Nolan reunite for this deceptive film about rival magicians. In true magical fashion, you can't always believe what you see as a bitter feud causes a pair of performers to take their acts to dangerous levels. Rent the 2006 hit on Amazon.

15 Get Out It's easy to see why Jordan Peele's Get Out, won the 2018 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay (and was nominated for a few other Oscars as well). Following the relationship of an interracial couple (Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams), things get weird — like really weird — when the pair visits her creepy parents for the first time. Get ready for endless shocks and poignant social commentary when you rent Peele's first film on Amazon.

16 Us Peele's second film is equally scary, thrilling, funny, and twisted, as it showcases a Black family who goes on a seemingly ordinary beach vacation. But actually, it's the place of a traumatic event for the mother, that soon causes life-threatening consequences for everyone they know. Watch it on Amazon, then maybe sleep with your lights on afterward.

17 Shutter Island U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his new partner (Mark Ruffalo) visit a fortress-like asylum in an effort to figure out what happened to a patient who recently disappeared. It's easily one of the most mind-bending movies of the 21st century, so rent the film on Amazon and get ready to debate the ending for the rest of your life.

18 Cabin in the Woods Five friends (Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams) take a boozy trip to a relative's cabin for a weekend of partying and shenanigans. But when a family of zombies attack in this comedy-horror, their weekend gets derailed. Watch it on Amazon for a film as full of laughs as it is scary twists.

19 A Simple Favor Bring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick together and you're destined for a killer (ha!) movie. Based on the 2017 novel of the same name, A Simple Favor is one of those chic mysteries that you'll revisit time and time again. When Lively's character Emily goes missing, her bestie and popular mommy vlogger Stephanie (Kendrick), works to uncover the mystery while trying to hang onto her own secrets. Lovers of Gossip Girl and Pitch Perfect can watch A Simple Favor on Prime Video.

20 Clue Based on the popular board game, this classic whodunnit comedy gives the backstory to the characters you know and love and probably dressed up as once for Halloween. Its quick humor and twisty plot will keep you guessing even after you watched it over and over — especially since there are three different endings to the film. Watch the 1985 classic on Amazon and guess who you think committed the most famous fictional murder of all time.

21 The Woman in the Window Already watched Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train? Complete the spiritual saga with the latest psychological thriller about an unreliable woman narrator who may or may not be involved in a twisted murder. This one stars Amy Adams as the shut-in Anna, who’s world is upended when she thinks she sees a murder in her new neighbor’s apartment. Watch the story unravel on Netflix.

22 Game Night What could be more harmless than a few friends getting together for a game night? Well, when the game starts to look more like an actual deadly heist than a silly role-playing game, Max (Jason Bateman) and Annie (Rachel McAdams) will have to rely on a lot more than dice rolls and playing cards to survive the night. Rent the comedy with an action-mystery twist on Amazon.

23 Scream You just can’t beat a classic. Scream is one of the most beloved murder mysteries out there, as a masked serial killer starts picking off members of a friend group one by one. Not only is the cast stacked, but the twist reveal at the end is truly iconic. Get into the classic slasher flick on Amazon.

24 Bad Times at the El Royale Who needs just one mystery when you can have dozens? That’s what the neo-noir thriller Bad Times at the El Royale delivers. Whether you’re looking for the tale of a foiled bank robbery, a mysterious political investigation, or a dangerous cult led by none other than Chris Hemsworth, this movie’s got you covered. Rent the movie on Amazon.