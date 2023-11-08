In Villain Edit, reality stars share their thoughts about being misunderstood on their shows, set the record straight on controversies and misconceptions, and detail their redemption arcs. Next up, Bachelor alum and House of Villains star Corinne Olympios on how she brought bubbly villainy to a house full of TV’s most controversial figures.

When she was cast on E!’s House of Villains, Corinne Olympios wasn’t fully ready to embrace her villainous side. The first episode saw the Bachelor alum sweetly introducing herself to her fellow castmates, eager to make connections with them. “Coming into the show, I didn’t expect people to actually act like villains,” Olympios tells Elite Daily.

HOV brings together iconic reality TV villains from shows like Survivor, Love Is Blind, and (of course) The Bachelor to test their cunning behavior and physical skills in a quest to win $200,000 and the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain. It wasn’t until The Apprentice’s Omarosa Manigault Newman — another contestant on the show — blatantly ignored Olympios’ introduction in Episode 1 that Olympios realized she wasn’t in the Bachelor Mansion anymore. “I had to tell myself, ‘Oh, we really are in a villain show. I’m a villain. Be a villain,’” the 31-year-old says.

Once she caught on to the vibe, the Miami native welcomed the opportunity to embrace her inner antagonist. “There was definitely a moment when I realized I can be a little spicy — everyone else is,” she says.

Six years ago, Olympios first learned how to stir up some villainous drama on The Bachelor. When she looks back on it now, she can see how in the world of reality television, some extra spice is always welcome.

Here, Olympios reflects on her less-than-ideal Bachelor edit, embracing her bad side for House of Villains, and what separates a fun villain from a rude one.

Elite Daily: Going on The Bachelor for Nick Viall’s season in 2017, what was your mindset like?

Corinne Olympios: My friend submitted me to the show. When producers called, I thought it was a joke. I hung up on them, but they came to Florida to meet me and asked me to make a casting video. I was just laughing in it — I had a broken hand and didn’t know what I was doing. But production said they were obsessed with me. And I was like, “Why? What the f*ck is happening?” It was history from there, honey.

ED: Did you expect to be that season’s villain?

CO: I was not at all expecting it. I’m not dumb. I know that I was a little wild and crazy on the show. But I was just being myself — a girl from Miami, who likes to have a good time and loves to date.

People don’t love change right away, especially for something that’s routine to them. At the time, people were used to seeing a certain persona on The Bachelor. Monday nights, 8 p.m., you’re tuning in to see what you want to see. So, at first, people were like, “Oh, this girl's f*cking up the vibe.” Then, they realized I was just a normal girl. I was just being me.

Nobody likes a pretty girl coming in and getting all the attention.

ED: There’s always talk on The Bachelor of who’s “here for the right reasons.” Do you think anyone goes on the show “for the right reasons?”

CO: No one goes on there to find an actual husband or wife anymore. It’s more about who wants to be an Instagram model.

ED: At times, the women in the house seemed to be ganging up on you. What was it like experiencing that?

CO: Nobody likes a pretty girl coming in and getting all the attention. It’s a classic situation with girls and guys. I’ve been dealing with girls like that my entire life. They hate having me around.

On The Bachelor, I remember having a moment of: “Wow. I just put myself into my ultimate nightmare situation — girls living in the same house, all dating the same guy. What did I just do to myself?” In general, I gravitate more toward guys, and I get along better with them.

ED: Do you think being pretty makes it easier to be a villain?

CO: No, I think being confident makes it easier to be a villain. When you’re confident, it shows through to other people in a different way, and it makes you hot in your own way. It’s all about how you carry yourself.

ED: One big point of tension came up when Nick touched your boobs during your first group date, which led to some slut-shaming. How do you feel about that moment?

CO: It’s not a big deal to be topless. Like, what? Have you never seen boobs before? I was just having fun doing a photo shoot. He grabbed me from behind, so he didn’t even see anything. I put my top back on right after. It was not a big deal.

It’s funny, because one of the other girls who dressed as Adam and Eve with him had her top off as well. She just didn’t do anything fun with it.

The b*tch is back, baby.

ED: At the “Women Tell All,” you refused to apologize to Taylor Nolan for the drama in the house, which came to a head on a two-on-one date. Do you stand by your decision?

CO: Yes. My thinking was “I don’t know what planet you’re on, but I have no reason to apologize to you.” I read people very well. I’m the first to call things out. No one ever believes me, but then they realize I was right.

[Nolan] was just as horrible off-camera, too. One time, we were at an airport traveling for the show, and she was b*tching at the producers and making such a scene because the airport didn’t have this certain kind of salad. After half an hour, the producers were finally like, “Babe, you’re at an airport. Just eat your f*cking salad.”

Elite Daily reached out to Nolan’s rep for comment, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

ED: Would you ever go back on The Bachelor or any of the franchise’s other shows?

CO: I definitely would. I love the franchise. But I do think there’s a point where you shouldn’t be on every single season, you know what I mean? Mix it up a little bit.

A couple of years ago, I remember going to a red carpet event, and Bachelor Nation was there. They were all standing together in a circle, and I pulled up with my friends. They asked me, “Who are you here with?” I was like, “My friends. It’s OK to have friends outside of Bachelor Nation.” Some of them only hang out with each other. It’s so weird.

ED: On The Bachelor, you only needed one person to like you. On HOV, you had to make strategic alliances with other villains. Was navigating that difference challenging?

CO: At first, it was easy. I had my people. But as the game goes on, you become more wary of who you can actually trust, because those people in your alliance are now forming new alliances, and you have to keep up.

I was brought on as the pillow of the house — someone who’s funny, fun, and a good villain.

ED: Before filming started, did you know who you’d be competing against on HOV?

CO: Nobody knew the cast going in. I didn’t really recognize anyone because I don’t watch that much reality TV after being on it. I kind of went in blind. Not knowing what to expect took off a lot of stress. I was like, “You know what? It’s going to be what it’ll be, and I’m just going to be open and have fun.”

ED: Do you think that people who know you from The Bachelor will be surprised by your storyline on HOV?

CO: The b*tch is back, baby. I think people are going to be excited to see me back in action and to watch how I hold my own. They’re also going to see how I’ve changed. I’m more cautious of what people could say about me [post-show]. Now I know, being on reality TV, you’ll always get backlash.

ED: Do you think there’s a difference between a lovable villain and a malicious one?

CO: Yeah. There are people that are rude, villains that blatantly try to target you and sabotage you. I’ve never started anything with anyone. I’ll just finish it if you come at me.

For House of Villains, I was brought on as the pillow of the house — someone who’s funny, fun, and a good villain. I’m not vicious or mean to people. I just want everyone to be friends. On the show, they were like, “You’re a terrible villain.” But we needed one like me.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.