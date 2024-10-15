Cooper Koch is setting the record straight on his nude scene in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The controversial Netflix show follows the story of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted for the murders of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in 1996. Koch played Erik Menendez in the series — and he had a full-frontal nude scene, when Erik takes a shower in prison.

On Oct. 14, Koch went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to discuss Monsters, and he gave some behind-the-scenes details about filming. As Cohen and Koch recalled past iconic full-frontal scenes, Cohen highlighted Wark Wahlberg’s “prosthetic d*ck” in Boogie Nights. Koch then clarified, “Also, just to say, mine was not a prosthetic.”

“Well that was going to be my next question,” Cohen told him. “Congratulations to you, Cooper. You’re very blessed, aren’t you.” Koch joked back, “Well hung.”

The show, created by Ryan Murphy, has attracted plenty of controversy for its portrayal of the case, specifically since it has an incest storyline between the Menendez brothers. Erik Menendez responded to the show in a statement, posted to X by his wife.

"I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show,” he wrote. “I can only believe they were done so on purpose. It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent.”

“It is sad for me to know that Netflix’s dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths several steps backward — back through time to an era when the prosecution built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than women,” he continued.

Murphy, for his part, has responded to Menendez’s criticism. “I think that’s interesting because I know he hasn’t watched the show. So I find that curious,” Murphy told E! on Sept. 23.” “I hope he does watch it. I think if he did watch it he would be incredibly proud of Cooper Koch who plays him.”

Then, in an Oct. 1 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy doubled down on defending his portrayal of the case. “And I’ll tell you my thoughts about the Menendez brothers. The Menendez brothers should be sending me flowers,” he said. “They haven’t had so much attention in 30 years. And it’s gotten the attention of not only this country, but all over the world.”