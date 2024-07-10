In Elite Daily’s series At The Moment, celebs and content creators dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. Below, Connor Wood, aka Fibula, talks about his first-ever comedy tour and his podcast with Brooke Averick. Plus, his thoughts on being named the Internet’s crush.

Connor Wood is proving that his brand of humor isn’t exclusive to TikTok. The 28-year-old might have gotten his start by going viral on the app in 2020 for his sitcom-level funny videos, but as he prepares for another leg of his comedy tour Fibs and Friends this fall, it’s clear that his chronically online audience is willing to brave the real world to see him in action.

When we talk in June, he’s just coming off his first-ever hometown show. “I'm in Houston at my parents' house so they're probably going to be making a lot of noise as soon as we start,” he says. “I'm surprised my dad doesn't have the leaf blower in the house.”

For his fans, this quick wit and self-deprecating commentary is familiar. It’s what drew in over 830,000 TikTok followers and led to 52 sold-out comedy shows over the past year. Wood is especially popular with his female followers, and he’s often dubbed the Internet’s crush. “I don't really know how it happened, but I'm excited about it,” he tells Elite Daily. “Look at any concert that's sold out. Look at any movement in the entertainment space. It's all led by women. So I’m stoked.”

Wood never intentionally catered his content to women — they’re just the people who tend to appreciate it the most. “The first time I looked at my analytics, I was like, ‘Should I be shotgunning some beers on Instagram live right now to skew the audience back [to men]?’ But I'm glad I didn't,” he says. “I’m not sure why the numbers go that way. I need an analytics team to come in and tell me. Or maybe a psychiatrist.”

Wood first moved to Los Angeles from Austin in 2019 to work as a marketing manager. “Looking back, I was not qualified for that job. I was definitely a personality hire,” he says. After getting laid off in May 2020, he started posting on TikTok. “I needed that push. Rent is due, what are you going to do?”

Though he’s dominating the content creation space now, with a dedicated audience to prove it, he still doesn’t feel at home in the influencer scene. “My close friends have normal jobs. They aren’t TikTokers,” he says.

Still, one of Wood’s most public friendships is with his podcast co-host, Brooke Averick (@ladyefron on TikTok). Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast started in January 2022. Whether they’re discussing why men are trash (Episode 1) or inviting fellow content creator Jake Shane to join in (Episode 121), clips of the podcast are constantly going viral.

As Wood puts it, “Yapping is a trend right now, but we've been yapping.” And with 18 new shows added to the Fibs and Friends tour, it seems like there’s plenty more yapping — and hopefully, laughing — in store. “It's my first tour, and it's a learning moment. I’ve seen that I really have to earn the laughs in person.”

Below, Wood shares his favorite (and least favorite) TikTok sounds, the comment that keeps him up at night, and why “depressing” comedies are his favorite.

[Someone said] that I look like a terracotta pot. I can’t unsee that.

Elite Daily: Did you expect that "I have purse" quote to go so viral?

Connor Wood: No, I think that's a testament to brain rot.

ED: Describe your followers in one word.

CW: Brain rot. No, I’m kidding. Engaged — both marriage-wise and online.

ED: Describe your content in one word.

CW: Can I do two? Thoughtlessly thoughtful.

ED: What's the funniest thing you've seen in your comments?

CW: That I look like a terracotta pot. I can't unsee that.

ED: What about the wildest duet you’ve gotten on one of your TikToks?

CW: I made a video about ordering a bagel in New York, making fun of the scooped bagel guy. I joked, “The hardest thing in the world is ordering a bagel in New York.” This Vietnam War veteran stitched my video and was like, "I beg to differ." But it was funny. He knew he was setting me up. I was like, "At ease, soldier."

ED: What's the wildest DM you've received?

CW: Mia Khalifa said she liked my TikToks. She said, “You are me.” I didn’t know what she meant. And then she unfollowed me shortly after.

ED: What is your pre-show ritual?

CW: I bite off all my nails and then I go to my cuticles.

ED: Who's your favorite comedian?

CW: Daniel Tosh.

ED: What are your favorite TV shows?

CW: Always Sunny, Veep, Curb, Broad City. Those are my big four.

ED: What about your favorite movie?

CW: Titanic or Fool’s Gold. I think I just like swimming.

ED: What's your dream project to work on?

CW: A TV show — a comedy with some thoughtfulness, like Girls or Broad City. Something that’s kind of funny, a little depressing, but it's all going to be OK. I think I just described every TV show ever.

ED: Who's your dream person to work with?

CW: Judd Apatow.

ED: Who’s your childhood celebrity crush?

CW: Amanda Bynes.

ED: Did you ever have a crush on a cartoon?

CW: Yes. Honestly, that's what I thought of first, which is kind of weird, but it’s not our fault. The animators should be investigated.

I had two. The lioness from The Lion King and the girl from The Goofy Movie that he had a crush on. We did this on the podcast, too. It’s funny because everyone's answers are the same, which should be looked into psychologically.

ED: Do you have a current celebrity crush?

CW: I’ll die with Jennifer Lawrence as my celebrity crush.

ED: Favorite viral TikTok sound?

CW: I can't stop saying, "Show me to me, Rachel." It’s not even funny when I say it. I really like “Nasty Girl” right now, too. It’s stuck in my head. I’m at my parents' house, walking through the kitchen to get a coffee, singing, "I been a nasty girl, I been a nasty..."

ED: What about your least favorite?

CW: Probably the new Sabrina Carpenter song — and that’s not on her. The thing that we do on TikTok is ruin music. I'll have a favorite song, and three days later I'm hoping I never hear it again. It ain't right to hear a song that many times in 24 hours. Everyone's like, "This is song the song of the summer." You have ADHD and brain rot. That's a song for the next 15 minutes.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.