20 Coming-Of-Age Movies That'll Make You Feel Seen

Raise your hand if you’ve ever felt like you don’t know your place in the world. Despite how common this feeling is, especially in your teenage and young adult years, it can still feel incredibly lonely. Luckily, there are tons of movies that depict the coming-of-age experience, and so many highlight all the angst, awkwardness, and self-discovery epiphanies that come with it.

The characters in these coming-of-age films will make you feel understood after watching them. Of course, everyone has their own unique life story, but some experiences, like first love and grief, are pretty much universal. Witnessing your story (or something similar) told through someone else’s eyes can bring tremendous solace, because sometimes, all we really need is something to relate to.

Although some of these portray slightly different stages of life — ranging from Eighth Grade’s 13-year-old Kayla to Cha Cha Real Smooth’s 22-year-old Andrew — they all effectively explore the high, low, and occasionally painful moments in the transition from adolescence to adulthood.

So, whether you’re currently experiencing a hard time adulting or simply want to reminisce on your own coming-of-age memories, these films make for comforting watches that will bring you tons of catharsis. Hopefully, they’ll also give you a much-needed serotonin boost after you finish watching and face real life once again.

01 Booksmart Not only is Olivia Wilde’s directorial feature film debut critically acclaimed — Booksmart took home GLAAD’s 2020 award for Outstanding Film and Beanie Feldstein earned a 2020 Best Actress Golden Globe nomination for her performance) — but it’s also totally worth the hype. This high school buddy comedy revolves around two teenagers, Amy (Kaitlin Denver) and Molly (Feldstein), who realize on the eve of their high school graduation that they should’ve spent less time working and more time partying. As a result, the girls attempt to pack all four years of fun in one night, to wild AF results. Booksmart is streaming on Hulu.

02 Skate Kitchen Naturally, Skate Kitchen is all about the skateboarding life. Growing up, Camille (Rachelle Vinberg) has always been kind of lonely — that is, until she meets a group of cool skateboarders and instantly bonds with them. By way of beautiful cinematography and authentic acting, it’s incredibly easy to connect with the unique characters of Skate Kitchen’s world, making you feel as though you were skating around New York rather than just watching a movie through a screen. Stake Kitchen is streaming on Prime Video.

03 Lady Bird Saoirse Ronan brings witty 17-year-old Christine to life in writer-director Greta Gerwig’s compelling dramedy. While there is no major plot in this film (it’s really just vibes), it accurately portrays the struggles of a teenage girl who longs for an almost polar opposite life to the one she is currently experiencing, including an escape from her Catholic high school. Lady Bird is available as a streaming rental on Prime Video.

04 American Honey A24’s American Honey documents Star’s (Sasha Lane) journey as a teenage girl with nothing to lose. After she meets a band of misfits, her life takes a gigantic turn, which leads her to learn a lot about herself and the world along the way. Filled with fun, passion, and adventure, Andrea Arnold’s motion picture is a whole experience — not only is it entertaining, but it also makes you want to live inside of it. American Honey is available as a streaming rental on Prime Video.

05 To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before This franchise became an instant cultural phenomenon following its 2018 release. The first installment of the film series follows the complications of Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) love life shortly after her secret letters to her crushes are exposed. Bubbly, captivating, and overall heaps of fun, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before turned out to be a very successful adaptation of author Jenny Han’s book of the same name, quickly becoming one of the most-watched Netflix Originals ever. The two following films in the franchise, P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, are equally worth the watch. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is streaming on Netflix.

06 Shithouse This Cooper Raiff film revolves around Alex Malmquist (Raiff) and his college anxieties, loneliness, and depression. Alex is a reserved and closed-off freshman who, much like a lot of young adults out there, has no clue how to fit in with the rest — that is, until he attends a very popular party. Despite its name, there is nothing remotely sh*tty about Shithouse. Shithouse is available as a streaming rental on on AMC+.

07 Eighth Grade Eighth Grade is the perfect example of a coming-of-age film that has a powerful message about friendships, loneliness, and self-worth. Showcasing 13-year-old Kayla’s (Elsie Fisher) journey as she faces the last week of a terrible year of middle school, the movie shines a positive light on the kids who feel left out. Eighth Grade is available as a streaming rental on Prime Video.

08 Love, Simon Based on Becky Albertalli’s novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the film Love, Simon centers around the very normal life of a teenage boy named Simon Spiers. He has a nice group of friends, a loving family, and a very well-kept secret: He’s gay. While Simon knows his loved ones would accept his sexuality, what truly scares him is the way coming out would affect his life. This engaging movie is inspiring and impactful, but what stands out the most is the way it celebrates authenticity and highlights the importance of self-acceptance. Love, Simon is streaming on Prime Video.

09 Unpregnant After 17-year-old Veronica (Haley Lu Richardson) learns she is pregnant, she worries about the future complications her pregnancy will bring. Unpregnant is a refreshing buddy comedy that somehow keeps you laughing even as it tackles sensitive topics such as abortion and sexuality. Unpregnant is streaming on HBO Max.

10 The Diary of a Teenage Girl Given the fact that it’s set in the ‘70s, it's kind of wild how accurate this film still feels for teenage girls. Surely much has changed, yet the internal struggle of being an adolescent remains. The Diary of a Teenage Girl offers an animation-filled, peculiar, and important outlook on the life of 15-year-old aspiring comic book writer Minnie as she grows up. It perfectly captures what it's like to be a girl slowly becoming a young woman, plus it examines teenage sexuality and explores the empowering road of self-discovery. No doubt, director Marielle Heller delivered a beautiful love letter to girlhood. The Diary of a Teenage Girl is streaming on Prime Video.

11 Boyhood This nostalgic film reflects on how time goes by so fast, especially when you’re not paying attention. Hitting all the signs of growing up, the film centers around the same boy for 12 years, carefully depicting his journey from a 6-year-old to an adult. What makes Boyhood so distinct and impressive is the fact that, rather than relying on CGI tricks or casting, it was shot over several years as Ellar Coltrane (the actor who plays Mason) grew into a young man IRL. Boyhood is available as a streaming rental on Prime Video.

12 Waves Although brutally heart-shattering at times, Waves offers essential insight into the life of Tyler Williams (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a teenage boy who accidentally injures himself and ruins his future career in the process. With melancholic cinematography that evokes all the right feels, this A24 film reflects on pain, controlling parents, boundaries, bad decisions, and all the unexpected tragedies that come with them. Waves is streaming on Peacock.

13 Cha Cha Real Smooth Andrew (Cooper Raiff), 22, is out of college and about to face the world. Without any clue about what to do next, he begins working as a party starter for a bar, where he meets Dakota Johnson’s charming character, Domino, and her daughter. This beautiful coming-of-age story tackles almost everything growing up is about, including post-grad stress. Cha Cha Real Smooth is streaming on Apple TV+.

14 The Fallout The Fallout carefully approaches the heavy subjects it addresses. Revolving around Mia (Maddie Ziegler), Vada (Jenna Ortenga), and Quinton’s (Niles Fitch) journey to heal after a traumatic school shooting, debut director Megan Park’s coming-of-age film is as heartbreaking as it is empowering. Its overall message? That there is no right or wrong way to deal with trauma, especially when you’re still processing what you went through. The Fallout is streaming on HBO Max.

15 The Hate U Give Based on Angie Thomas’ YA novel of the same name, this bold film delivers a powerful message on police brutality, code-switching, and systemic injustice — all dealt with care and delivered with great emotional impact. Protagonist Starr (Amandla Stenberg) is a sharp and determined 16-year-old who has witnessed the fatal police shooting of her friend; the film follows her as she copes with the incident. The Hate U Give is streaming on Hulu.

16 The Edge Of Seventeen This popular coming-of-age dramedy is a mandatory watch for anyone who feels alone, miserable, and in need of a hug. The Edge of Seventeen follows Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld), who feels very much isolated and thoroughly hates herself. Even though the movie can get really emotional at times (prepare your tissues), it is incredibly funny. The Edge of Seventeen is so authentic and beautifully written, you can’t help but love it. The Edge of Seventeen is available as a streaming rental on Prime Video.

17 The Florida Project TBH, when it comes to cinematography, The Florida Project is one of the most aesthetically pleasing movies out there. Filled with pastel colors, the critically acclaimed coming-of-age movie mashes together the harsh realities of 16-year-old Halley’s (Bria Vinaite) world, including not being able to hold a steady job and practically raising her child in a Kissimmee, Florida motel. The Florida Projectis available as a streaming rental on Prime Video.

18 The Half of It The Half of It deserves a spot on this list for many reasons. Apart from it depicting a never-before-seen mainstream story with a Chinese American LGBTQ+ main character, its painfully relatable depiction of teenage longing is spot-on. Ellie (Leah Lewis) is an introverted girl and excellent student who is hired by jock Paul (Daniel Diemer) to help him win over the most popular girl in high school. Of course, nothing goes according to plan when Ellie catches herself falling for the same girl. The Half of It is streaming on Netflix.

19 Me and Earl and the Dying Girl Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is a distinctly original coming-of-age movie. Hilarious and wholesome, the story centers around three friends: the protagonist Greg (Thomas Mann), his pal Earl (RJ Cyler), and Rachel (Olivia Cooke), the girl with leukemia whom his mother forces him to befriend. Brace yourselves — this emotional watch has just the right amount of teen angst and will hit you right in the feels. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is available as a streaming rental on Prime Video.

20 Shiva Baby Given how stressful the film is, Shiva Baby has just the right runtime to convey all its angst without making you too uncomfortable to continue. In 78 minutes, this compelling dark comedy follows Danielle (Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Rachel Sennott), a young woman who doesn’t seem to have her life together. When she attends a family shiva, all her worst nightmares confront her at once, including her ex-girlfriend, her sugar daddy, and the inevitable questions about her future. Shiva Baby looked at everyone out there who simply cannot stop stressing and said, “I gotchu.” Shiva Baby is streaming on HBO Max.

