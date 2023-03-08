5 Sweet Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Moments You Totally Forgot About

❤️🩹
Bughead fans had their fantasy come to life when romance rumors about Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart started swirling in 2017. The actors dated until 2020, and they’re still working together on Riverdale. Here’s a recap of their sweetest moments.
At San Diego Comic-Con, Sprouse and Reinhart raised eyebrows when they were caught not-so-subtly holding each other’s hands during an interview with TV Line. Following Comic-Con, People reported that Sprouse and Reinhart were spotted kissing — and Reinhart even wore her rumored BF’s sweater. (Intrigue!)