Chloe Kim's Impression Of Kim K Crying Over Her Missing Earring Is Everything

Two-time Olympic Gold medalist Chloe Kim may shred it on the slopes, but she also has a talent for celebrity impressions. On Feb. 12, NBC shared a video in which Chloe was asked to participate in a round of “Chloe, Kim, or Khloé,” a clever game in reference to two beloved Kardashians. To play, Chloe was presented a series of quotes or iconic moments and was then asked to determine which of the three aforementioned talents was behind it. Like a pro, Chloe reenacted a staple Keeping Up With The Kardashians scene perfectly.

Chloe was asked, “Who lost a $74,000 diamond ring in the ocean?” and without hesitation, she said, “Kim,” going on to deliver an impression worthy of a gold medal. “‘I lost my diamond earring,’” nodding at the memorable KUWTK scene in which Kim K lost a diamond earring that was actually worth $75,000 while vacationing in Bora Bora.

Chloe didn’t stop there. She followed up the Kim K impression with Kourtney Kardashian’s equally memorable response. “‘Kim, there are people dying.’” she said. “My favorite quote.”

Check out the Olympian’s knock-out impression below.

The scene in question is from a 2011 vacation episode of KUWTK. While out enjoying the crystal blue water in Bora Bora, Kim K’s now ex-husband Kris Humphries playfully threw Kim K into the clear water. Seems innocent enough, right? Not really. Kim K realized that the impact of hitting the water caused her to lose one of the diamond earrings she was wearing.

“My earring’s gone,” Kim K shouted. “Oh my God, I’m going to cry. My diamond earring.” In the video, Kim K explained the pair of earrings was actually $75,000, but big sister Kourtney didn’t understand her sister’s concern.

“Kim, there’s people that are dying,” Kourtney replied, which is still an iconic line.

It wasn’t long until little sister Kylie Jenner saved the day and managed to find the missing earring and the earring backing in the water.

“It was pretty deep, but there weren’t a lot of waves,” Kylie said in a 2017 interview with Buzzfeed. “And Kim kind of threw a tantrum like immediately when she found out that she lost it. And I was like ‘No, this is fine.’ I went under there and it was saltwater so it kind of hurt to open my eyes. But I just opened my eyes and looked around and I saw something shining. So I swam all the way down there, it was like 10 feet, picked it up and it was the shining diamond.”

Kylie explained she found the earring pretty quickly and then swam back to find the earring backing after. By the sound of things, Kylie should be awarded a Gold medal for accomplishing a difficult task.