Chase Infiniti & Tyriq Withers Are Officially A Couple

No, this isn’t another piece of social media fan-fiction — it sounds like Chase Infiniti and Tyriq Withers have entered into a romantic relationship. The two actors have been shipped relentlessly online due to their flirtatious encounters throughout the 2025 and 2026 awards season. Call it some strange form of manifestation, because now, the breakout movie stars are reportedly an actual couple.

People broke the big update on May 15, with a source close to Infiniti confirming she and Withers have advanced from just friends to romantic partners. “Chase is having fun and dating,” the source said. “She's in a really good place and enjoying herself like any young woman.”

The couple has taken a very unique journey to find one another. Both were relatively unknown prior to 2025, when they both starred in breakout movie roles — Withers helmed the thriller Him, and Infiniti courted Oscar buzz in her debut film role for One Battle After Another. As they both grew acquainted with Hollywood as similar movie events, they seemed to be drawn to one another more and more, becoming a fan-favorite pairing at several awards season events.

Now that this once-imagined couple is now real, let’s look back on the adorable interactions that brought Infiniti and Withers together.

October 2025: Their First Selfie

Infiniti and Withers first met (or, at least first took photos together) at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala on Oct. 18. After the dressy night out, Withers posted a selfie he took with Infiniti to his Instagram grid, along with another photo of the two at the event.

January 2026: Another Cute Outing

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As the award season started ramping up, Infiniti and Withers began popping up at more events together, like W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on Jan. 10.

February 2026: They Courted Scandal

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By the time Infiniti and Withers both attended the NAACP Image Awards at the end of February, the internet was already doing its work. A popular fan-cast had imagined the two as the children of Scandal characters Olivia and Fitz. To play into the fun, Infiniti and Withers made sure to snap a photo with Kerry Washington at the ceremony, and they even PhotoShopped Tony Goldwyn into the selfie later on to complete the imaginary family.

March 2026: Rumors Grow, Plus A Relationship Status Update

As the Oscars grew closer, rumors began spreading via Deuxmoi that Infiniti and Withers’ relationship was “an open secret” among those who knew them. Though they didn’t interact at the Oscars ceremony, they were snapped looking very cozy together at the after-party.

Despite all the chatter, Withers declared that he was single during his March 18 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

April 2026: Coachella Cuties

Though Withers and Infiniti didn’t include one another in their Coachella posts, fans noticed that the two attended the festival together, and were both brought on stage during PinkPantheress’ performance.

May 2026: The Hard Launch

By early May, the buzz around Infiniti and Withers had reached a fever pitch after they attended an F1 event together in support of their matching Audi partnerships. A few days later, they were cuddled up at the Met Gala after-party.

So, it wasn’t a huge surprise when the confirmation came on May 15 that Withers and Infiniti are indeed an item.