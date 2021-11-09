The D'Amelio Sisters Are At War In This Trailer For Their New Snapchat Show

The D’Amelio sisters usually have each other’s backs, but that’s all changing in their new show. The TikTok superstars will go head-to-head in a brand-new competition series for Snapchat, and with $50,000 on the line, things get a lot more brutal than fans may expect. For a taste of the sibling rivalry, check out the Charli Vs Dixie Snapchat series trailer, which features loads of celebrity guests, totally out-there challenges, and of course, tons of trash-talking.

The general idea of Charli Vs Dixie is super simple: Each episode will have the two sisters face off against one another in a different challenge, and Dixie and Charli’s competitive drives are sure to really turn up the heat and bring the drama. The high-energy trailer for the new series shows the sisters pelting each other with dodgeballs, fighting with giant foam rods, and showing off their archery skills with some target practice. Through it all, Dixie and Charli fire off some brutal burns at one another. “I’m Dix-stroying you,” Dixie cheekily sneers at her sister at one point. Later, Dixie says, “I wish we could work together,” but Charli immediately fires back, “I don’t.”

It also looks like there will be a heaping helping of family awkwardness, as one of the challenges is for Dixie and Charli to let their parents read out their recent text messages. Check out the full trailer below:

The trailer also gives a sneak peek at all the famous faces who will host the competitions. Gigi Gorgeous and stylist Johnny Wujek will judge a fashion design challenge, HGTV star Rachel Taylor will award the sister who can best demolish a room, Kenzie Ziegler will pick the best cake decorator, and twin brothers Jack and James Wright will join the D’Amelios for a dodgeball tournament. To top it all off, Scott Evans will host a family game night that’s sure to get spicy.

While the competition may be fierce, at the end of the day, Dixie and Charli are both fighting for good causes. The $50,000 grand prize will be going to the charity of the winner’s choice — Dixie is playing for mental health organization Active Minds and Charli is playing for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Charli Vs Dixie will premiere on Saturday, Nov. 13. You can check it out by going to the show’s Snapchat profile page. The 10-episode series will drop new episodes every other day, with the finale airing on Wednesday, Dec. 1.