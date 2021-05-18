Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are about to enter a new phase of their careers in the spotlight. By that, I mean they’re taking their star power from TikTok and YouTube to a major streamer. Charli and Dixie are teaming up with their parents to launch their own reality TV show for Hulu, and the first The D’Amelio Show teaser will give you flashbacks to another famous family’s early reality TV days.

Yup, I’m talking about the Kardashians. TikTok and streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu didn’t even exist back in 2007 when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E!, but the reality TV landscape has certainly changed quite a bit since they were introduced. Now, people watch unscripted content on a variety of platforms. Currently, Charli and Dixie show fans behind-the-scenes moments with their parents over on their YouTube channel The D’Amelio Family, which has over 1.5 million subscribers, as well as their joint TikTok @dameliofamilyofficial, which has over 15 million followers.

Obviously, based on the number of fans they accumulated on their family social media pages, it was clear people loved watching videos of all four of the D’Amelios’ day-to-day lives. With Charli and Dixie having been thrust into the spotlight unexpectedly as teenagers, you can’t blame fans for wanting to know more about their lives as famous influencers. Fans also love seeing how the girls’ parents, Marc D’Amelio and Heidi D’Amelio, navigate their children’s newfound fame.

Thankfully, fans will get plenty more D’Amelio family content because The D’Amelio Show is officially coming to Hulu.

