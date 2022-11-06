Nick Carter & More Celebs Wrote Touching Tributes To Aaron Carter After His Death

Following the news of Aaron Carter’s death on Saturday, Nov. 5, social media lit up with tons of emotional tributes to the pop star and actor. Carter had close relationships with several celebrities, many of whom memorialized him with touching messages after learning the tragic news. From exes like Hilary Duff to close colleagues like NSYNC, these celebrity tributes to Aaron Carter mourn a life lost too soon after his sudden death.

On the afternoon of Nov. 5, TMZ reported Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, CA home at age 34. The reports were then confirmed by CNN, The New York Times, and various other outlets. Carter was best known for his string of pop hits in the early 2000s, including “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.” In more recent years, he opened up about his mental health struggles, revealing in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

After hearing the sad news, fans flooded social media with their favorite nostalgic Aaron Carter moments, including his Jimmy Neutron music video, the Liberty’s Kids theme song, and of course, his iconic Lizzie McGuire cameo. Carter was famously dating Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff at the time of his 2001 guest-starring appearance, and Duff reflected on their young love in a moving tribute to Carter after his death. “Boy did my teenage self love you deeply,” Duff wrote.

Carter’s other exes also shared their heartbreak. His former fiancé Melanie Martin, with whom he fathered a son born in November 2021, posted a two-second TikTok of herself crying. “We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality,” Martin said in a statement to the AP on Nov. 5. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Artist Lina Valentina, who dated Carter from 2018 to 2019, shared a throwback video of herself and Carter singing karaoke together.

And influencer Trisha Paytas, whom Carter had a brief fling with, wrote that she hopes everyone will remember Carter’s kind soul and immense talent.

Carter’s older brother, Nick Carter, shared an emotional message the day after his brother’s passing along with sweet photos from their childhood.

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Several other celebrities also honored Carter with touching posts, including friends like Paris Hilton and his boy-band colleagues in NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, and O-Town. Read all the tributes to Carter below.