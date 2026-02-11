Celebs React To James Van Der Beek's Death At 48

James Van Der Beek has died at the age of 48 after a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer, his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, confirmed on Feb. 11. "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," Kimberly wrote alongside a photo of her late husband on Instagram. "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

The Dawson Creek star confirmed his cancer diagnosis with People in November 2024. "I have colorectal cancer,” he told the outlet at the time. “I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.”

In the wake of his passing, celebrities have been mourning the actor. Rumer Willis commented on the Instagram announcement, “My dear wonderful friends I love you all, I am keeping you all in my heart. Im so lucky to have had you in my life for so long. James set the bar as a husband and a father and big brother (to me) I am so grateful to have witnessed your love and respect and care for each other. Sending all the love and light to you all.”

Dancing With The Stars’ Jenna Johnson also commented on the post, “An incredible father, husband, artist, and so much more. Sending your family all the love and comfort ♥️.”

Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler also commented, “We are the luckiest to have been part of his tribe. Fly high James. You were everything good in this world. ❤️”

“Sending love and light to your beautiful family,” Chad Michael Murray commented. “James was a giant. We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through. His words, art and humanity inspired all of us- he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys🙏”

Nikki Reed chimed in with a heartfelt message: “You beautiful soul. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing you is forever changed by you. Your depth, your presence, your unparalleled love for your family. The connection you and Kimberly have that transcends lifetimes. You still hold the prize for wisest person I’ve ever known. Every piece of advice, every nugget of life experience you shared was a treasure I’ll hold close forever. And don’t even get me started on the gift you had with words. When you picked up your pen, you made all of us remember what tenderness feels like on a page. Oh James, you are so so so deeply loved. And so so deeply missed. My heart aches and I’m sure the ripples of those aches will be felt forever. And Kimberly, we are all wrapping you and those sweet babies in love. My special sister, you and James are the greatest example of love I’ve ever known. Here for you in every way, forever. ❤️”

“We are sending your beautiful family so much love,” Lance Bass commented. “Safe travels James. You made this world a better place. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote: “I’m so sad for your beautiful family. While James legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. F*ck Cancer.”

“What a heartbreaking loss,” Jennifer Garner wrote. “So much love to you, Kimberly, and to your kids, as you navigate this tender time. ♥️

More to come...