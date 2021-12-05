BTS Shared Silly Photos Of Jin To Celebrate His Birthday

ARMYs from all across the world are paying tribute to Jin for his 29th birthday, and the outpouring of love is so adorable. The BTS singer turned 29 on Saturday, Dec. 4, and naturally, his fellow band members celebrated the big day on social media. BTS’ tweets for Jin’s 29th birthday include the sweetest photos and videos of the crew’s oldest member.

Fans went all out with celebratory messages for Jin on Saturday as the singer turned 29. In their social media posts, ARMYs shared everything from old photos of Jin to recent snaps of the beloved singer performing. Of course, Jin’s fellow BTS members also chimed in to show their love and appreciation for his big day. Jimin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, and V shared the cutest pictures of Jin on their shared Twitter account that gave fans a look into their behind-the-scene moments.

Jimin kicked things off with a sweet photo on the BTS Twitter account, which features Jin making a kissy face. “It’s the one and only weird picture I have of Hyung in my camera,” Jimin wrote. “You look good looking in all of them, and what I could find was this. Hyung, I love you a lot and happy birthday.”

RM shared a behind-the-scenes moment with Jin and Suga taken on Nov. 16 when BTS performed on The Late Late Show with James Cordon.

Jungkook shared a hilarious snap of Jin that features a close-up view of his face. Along with the pic, Jungkook wrote, “Jin Hyung’s birthday is long for some reason? Happy birthday bro.”

J-Hope shared a short clip of Jin sitting on a curb outside, along with the caption, “His beauty cannot be captured by camera. Our Hyung happy birthday.” J-Hope also dubbed Jin “Our December Angel” in a hashtag.

J-Hope also shared four adorable photos of Jin along with the caption, “Always a face that will give satisfaction.”

Finally, V wrapped things up with a short and sweet note, writing, “Jjwan happy birthday.”

Jin celebrated turning 29 a day early during a special performance at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Friday, Dec. 3. In a video shared on 102.7 KIIS FM’s Youtube account, you can even catch the moment when KIIS FM’s Jojo Wright brought a massive cake on stage fo Jin, who looked happily surprised. Wright also shared a snap of the event on Twitter, writing, "Such a great moment, honored to be part of it, HAPPY BIRTHDAY JIN!"

With all the celebratory messages on Saturday, it’s clear that BTS’ oldest member has ARMYs supporting him from across the globe.