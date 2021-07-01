These Photos Of BTS Then Vs. Now Will Make ARMYs Sentimental

BTS has evolved so much since debuting in 2013. They initially introduced themselves as a hip hop group, but as time went on, they began experimenting with various genres that made it hard to define their music style. Now, BTS doesn’t box themselves into a specific category. To go along with their ever-evolving sound, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have tried out various aesthetics through the years, and have settled into styles that are completely their own. These photos of BTS then vs. now show just how much they’ve grown since their 2 Cool 4 Skool era.