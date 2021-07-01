K-Pop
SOUTH KOREA - NOVEMBER 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO BOOK COVERS.) In this image released on November 22, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM of BTS perform onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22, 2020 in South Korea. (Photo by Big Hit Entertainment/AMA2020/Getty Images via Getty Images)

These Photos Of BTS Then Vs. Now Will Make ARMYs Sentimental

By Michele Mendez
AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

BTS has evolved so much since debuting in 2013. They initially introduced themselves as a hip hop group, but as time went on, they began experimenting with various genres that made it hard to define their music style. Now, BTS doesn’t box themselves into a specific category. To go along with their ever-evolving sound, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have tried out various aesthetics through the years, and have settled into styles that are completely their own. These photos of BTS then vs. now show just how much they’ve grown since their 2 Cool 4 Skool era.

Choi Soo-Young/ImaZinS/Getty Images

RM Then

RM had some bold looks back in the day, but his black mohawk was the most unforgettable from the early days. Paired with his black shades and gold chain necklace, his style in 2013 definitely made him stand out on the red carpet.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

