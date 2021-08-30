ARMYs love everything about Jimin, from his angelic voice and graceful dance moves to his infectious laugh and gorgeous smile. One thing that makes his smile so unique is his crooked front tooth. Fans always thought it was the cutest thing, so when they found out he was thinking about getting braces to straighten his teeth, they had mixed thoughts. While they supported his decision and were happy for him, they were also sad BTS' Jimin may fix his crooked front tooth since they’ve gotten so used to it.

Jimin made the announcement during his livestream on Monday, Aug. 30. “Are you ready.. I'm about to say something. you all might get a bit sad,” he began, according to a translation by @btstranslation7. “My tooth. I know you all like my crooked tooth. However, I went to the dentist and got a consultation.”

He said he needed to go because his front tooth keeps hitting his mic and he’s chipped it about three times. “I was getting so stressed and I've heard you guys like my crooked tooth, but I was considering/thinking about braces/a corrective treatment,” he explained. “One tooth is tilting out, but the other one is also going inwards.. and will only get worse.. and that can't happen, right?”

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Jimin revealed he isn’t sure if he’ll fix his teeth this year, but he’ll do it soon. “I want to tell you guys that it won't be too long that you'll be able to see this crooked tooth this way!” he told fans, adding that next time they’ll see him, he’ll be much healthier. “It's almost been 2 years since we've met, but.. there will be a day we'll eventually meet, right? I want to keep myself in as good shape as I'd been 2 years ago, or even better if possible. I'm even doing face masks about 5x a week! I want to show you all a healthy ‘me~.’”

Check out his announcement below.

Here’s how ARMYs reacted to hearing Jimin may fix his crooked front tooth:

ARMYs, appreciate Jimin’s crooked front tooth while you can because it won’t be long before he straightens it!