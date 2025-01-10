J-Hope Just Announced His First-Ever Solo Tour
There is hope for 2025.
J-Hope is going solo for his next major project. The BTS star announced an international tour on Jan. 9. This will be the singer’s first-ever solo tour, and will also make him the first BTS member to headline a stadium show as a solo artist.
The Hope On The Stage Tour will kick off at the end of February, with J-Hope performing in various cities across Asia and North America throughout the spring and summer. The rapper and singer dropped his first solo album, Jack in the Box, in 2022, and more recently, he released his street dance-inspired EP Hope on the Street Vol. 1 in early 2024.
Initially, J-Hope only revealed around 30 dates for this tour, but he promised in his announcement post that additional North American dates will be coming soon.
The Hope On The Stage Tour Dates
- February 28 - Seoul, South Korea @ KSPO Dome
- March 1 - Seoul, South Korea @ KSPO Dome
- March 2 - Seoul, South Korea @ KSPO Dome
- March 13 - New York, NY @ Barclays Center
- March 14 - New York, NY @ Barclays Center
- March 17 - Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
- March 18 - Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
- March 22 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
- March 23 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
- March 26 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
- March 27 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
- March 31 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
- April 1 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
- April 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium
- April 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium
- April 12 - Manila, The Philippines @ SM Mall of Asia Arena
- April 13 - Manila, The Philippines @ SM Mall of Asia Arena
- April 19 - Saitama, Japan @ Saitama Super Arena
- April 20 - Saitama, Japan @ Saitama Super Arena
- April 26 - Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
- April 27 - Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
- May 3 - Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Arena, GBK
- May 4 - Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Arena, GBK
- May 10 - Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Arena
- May 11 - Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Arena
- May 17 - Macau @ Galaxy Arena
- May 18 - Macau @ Galaxy Arena
- May 24 - Taipei, Taiwan @ NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)
- May 25 - Taipei, Taiwan @ NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)
- May 31 - Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka
- June 1 - Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka
How To Buy Hope On The Stage Tickets
Ticketing information was not made available at the time of the tour’s announcement, but fan should be able to purchase tickets from J-Hope’s TicketMaster page soon.