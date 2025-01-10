J-Hope is going solo for his next major project. The BTS star announced an international tour on Jan. 9. This will be the singer’s first-ever solo tour, and will also make him the first BTS member to headline a stadium show as a solo artist.

The Hope On The Stage Tour will kick off at the end of February, with J-Hope performing in various cities across Asia and North America throughout the spring and summer. The rapper and singer dropped his first solo album, Jack in the Box, in 2022, and more recently, he released his street dance-inspired EP Hope on the Street Vol. 1 in early 2024.

Initially, J-Hope only revealed around 30 dates for this tour, but he promised in his announcement post that additional North American dates will be coming soon.

The Hope On The Stage Tour Dates

February 28 - Seoul, South Korea @ KSPO Dome

March 1 - Seoul, South Korea @ KSPO Dome

March 2 - Seoul, South Korea @ KSPO Dome

March 13 - New York, NY @ Barclays Center

March 14 - New York, NY @ Barclays Center

March 17 - Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

March 18 - Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

March 22 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

March 23 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

March 26 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

March 27 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

March 31 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 1 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

April 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

April 12 - Manila, The Philippines @ SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13 - Manila, The Philippines @ SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 19 - Saitama, Japan @ Saitama Super Arena

April 20 - Saitama, Japan @ Saitama Super Arena

April 26 - Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27 - Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

May 3 - Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4 - Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 10 - Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Arena

May 11 - Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Arena

May 17 - Macau @ Galaxy Arena

May 18 - Macau @ Galaxy Arena

May 24 - Taipei, Taiwan @ NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25 - Taipei, Taiwan @ NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 31 - Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka

June 1 - Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka

Shutterstock

How To Buy Hope On The Stage Tickets

Ticketing information was not made available at the time of the tour’s announcement, but fan should be able to purchase tickets from J-Hope’s TicketMaster page soon.