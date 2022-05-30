Britney Spears' Reason For Skipping The Met Gala Is So Relatable

The 2022 Met Gala on May 2 had show-stopping appearances from so many celebs, but there was one noticeably missing: Britney Spears. It turns out, there was a totally relatable reason why the pop icon wasn’t in attendance. Britney Spears explained why she skipped the 2022 Met Gala in a new Instagram post shared on May 29.

Britney fans were certainly disappointed when they didn’t spot their favorite singer at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, May 2. Though she was apparently supposed to attend the annual event for the first time this year, Spears took to Instagram to explain why she didn’t end up going to Met Gala: She decided to take the evening off and instead opted for a cozy night at home — with her dog of course.

Spears shared a video of herself on Sunday, May 29, which was captioned, “I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on !!! I hate flying !!!” In the clip, Spears is in her living room donning a red one-piece with black hearts all over, which she paired with black boots. She poses and moves back and forth, and even holds her cat in some frames.

Though Spears decided to take the night off for the 2022 Met Gala, there has been speculation recently that the singer was planning a new concert residency in Las Vegas, due to the fact that she visited Resorts World Las Vegas with her fiancé Sam Asghari last week. Spears posted a whole slew of videos and photos from their trip together on Instagram, including dancing by the pool and posing together with masquerade masks. “Devil in disguise !!! Nights in Vegas ... Thank you Cade and @resortsworldlv for inviting me !!!! Or wait … did I invite myself ??? Either way thanks for showing me such a good time !!!” Spears captioned the post.

However, TMZ quickly ended the speculation by reporting Spears still has no plans to re-launch a Vegas residency, despite the photos.

With Spears taking time to chill at home and enjoy trips with her fiancé, it looks like the pop icon is totally prioritizing her happiness, and it’s so relatable.