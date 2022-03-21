Streaming
Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte and her court in Bridgerton

Here's Your Character-By-Character Bridgerton Season 1 Recap

There's a lot to catch up on before watching Season 2.

By Ani Bundel
LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Netflix’s steamiest regency romance is coming back for seconds, and this time, it’s Anthony Bridgeton’s turn to take a lover. However, since it’s been over a year since the first set of episodes, here’s your Bridgerton Season 1 recap to remind you where everyone stands.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Daphne

The eldest Bridgerton girl allied with Simon, Duke of Hastings, to land a husband, only to marry Simon after all. Simon claimed he was infertile, but she learned that was a lie. After nearly blowing up their marriage, they got pregnant and lived happily ever after.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

