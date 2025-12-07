On December 6, Breakaway hosted its first-ever EDM festival on the beach in Miami, and naturally, we had to be there.

Breakaway Beach: Miami Art Week was one for the books, with performances by Zedd, Chris Lorenzo, Daniel Allan, Kaleena Zanders, Night Tales, and Benjamin Lloyd. Beyond the music, brand sponsors like e.l.f. Cosmetics created activations within the event that kept guests entertained all night long.

At the e.l.f. Skin booth, guests were gifted travel-sized versions of the Holy Hydration Daily Cleanser and The Hottest Drops Duo (which included bronzing and illuminating drops) before snapping pics in the iridescent, dew drop-inspired photo space. In e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Lippie Land, a glam station staffed with makeup artists treated guests to touch-ups using an assortment of e.l.f. products. To celebrate the brand’s latest products — the Glow Reviver Slipstick and Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm — guests were given two products of their choosing to create their perfect lip combo. And as if that wasn’t enough, a bedazzle station let guests customize their own Glow Reviver Plumping Lip Oil with colorful rhinestones.

Partygoers refueled on sushi and cocktails and had their pictures snapped at a Breakaway-branded step and repeat before hitting the dance floor, which, needless to say, was packed all night long.

Oscar Jordan

