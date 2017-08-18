Here's The Reason "Boujee" Is Spelled Differently In Migos' Hit Song

Migos’ breakout hit "Bad and Boujee” became a cultural phenomenon upon its 2017 release, and soon enough, it seemed like everyone was rapping along. The track went viral on social media and on the radio, ultimately hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and snagging them super-prestigious accolades, including nominations for Best Hip-Hop Video at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and Best Rap Performance at the 2018 Grammys. "Bad and Boujee" was one of 2017’s most memorable songs, so it's no wonder the Migos track is still a fan-favorite, party-playlist go-to for fans, even to this day. That being said, for some listeners, there seemed to be a bit of confusion over what the song’s key lyrics meant. So what exactly does boujee mean? Here’s what you need to know.

The "Bad and Boujee" lyrics, “My b*tch is bad and boujee (bad) Cookin' up dope with a Uzi (blaow),” quickly became iconic. According to Urban Dictionary, in the context of the Migos song, "boujee" means, "High class, flossin', ballin'. One who possesses swag. Elite, rich."

There’s multiple meanings to the word, though, with one having a slightly more negative connotation. The word is also a stylized version of the already-popular slang word "bougie." This spelling is generally used in reference to someone who is snobby and puts on airs or aspires to be of a higher class than they are.

Both words are an abbreviation of the word "bourgeois,” a French term established in the 18th century to describe the middle class who adhered to a materialistic life of luxury. Today’s closest equivalent might be upper-middle class people who spend a lot of time at country clubs.

But in “Bad and Boujee,” Migos puts a spin on the word and redefines it in a much more positive way, and that’s part of what made the song so popular.

In the music video, Migos and a group of women consistently contrast themselves by wearing expensive clothes and drinking champagne while eating ramen in a fast-food restaurant. They also eat out of Chanel-labeled fast-food containers. That contradictory symbolism is featured throughout the video, and paired with their chosen stylized spelling of "boujee," the video is basically about Migos defining their own type of luxury.

Bad, in this case, means good, and boujee doesn't necessarily mean rich people who frequent golf courses and live in lavish mansions or someone who’s aspiring to be something they’re not like the established definitions of the words imply. In “Bad and Boujee,” the word “boujee” is exactly what Migos want it to be: simplicity and luxury all in one.

The Migos are well aware that some of their songs' lyrics may be confusing at times, and they addressed the issue during a February 2017 interview on the VIP Saturdays radio show with Sirius XM. “Do people understand how much lyricism you have?” the radio host asked. “Because it's your own lingo.”

Quavo agreed, and said it takes some time to understand their verbiage. "It's our own lingo, you know what I mean? People don't understand it, so when you rap about it, you gotta break it down," the rapper said. “Once you start liking the song a lot, you're going to understand what we're talking about. People didn't know what we were talking about [at first]!”

Basically, the word “boujee” is exactly what Migos want it to be: simplicity and luxury all in one. Check out all the lyrics to the “Bad and Boujee” intro and chorus below. It paints a perfect picture of what Migos mean.

INTRO: Offset

You know, young rich n*ggas

You know somethin', we ain't really never had no old money

We got a whole lotta new money though, hah

(If Young Metro don't trust you, I'm gon' shoot you)

Hey

CHORUS: Offset

Raindrop (Drip), drop-top (Drop-top)

Smokin' on cookie in the hotbox (Cookie)

F*ckin' on your b*tch, she a thot, thot (Thot)

Cookin' up dope in the crockpot (Pot)

We came from nothin' to somethin', n*gga (Hey)

I don't trust nobody, grip the trigger (Nobody)

Call up the gang and they come and get ya (Gang)

Cry me a river, give you a tissue (Hey)

My b*tch is bad and boujee (Bad)

Cookin' up dope with a Uzi (Blaow)

My n*ggas is savage, ruthless (Savage)

We got 30s and hundred-rounds too (Grrah)

My b*tch is bad and boujee (Bad)

Cookin' up dope with a Uzi (Dope)

My n*ggas is savage, ruthless (Hey)

We got 30s and hundred-rounds too (Glah)