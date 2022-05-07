Streaming
Christine Chiu, Anna Shay, Cherie and Kelly Mi Li on 'Bling Empire' on Netflix

Here's Where Every Bling Empire Star Left Off In Season 1

There's a lot to remember.

By Sarah Halle Corey
There’s rich, then there’s flying-to-Las Vegas-on-a-whim-for-a-shopping-spree rich. Bling Empire’s cast members are definitely in the latter category, and now they’re back for a second season. Here’s everything you need to know about what happened to the cast in Season 1.

Kevin Kreider

Kevin got thrown into the flashy world of Los Angeles’ super rich, which was a bit of a culture shock from his more humble upbringing in Philly. The Korean American adoptee tried to find his birth parents, to no avail. He also tried dating Kelly... also to no avail.

