The New BLACKPINK: The Movie Trailer Will Make BLINKs Emotional

If you loved BLACKPINK’s Netflix documentary, Light Up The Sky, wait until you hear this: The group is dropping another movie, but this time, it’ll be in theaters worldwide, which means you can finally catch Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa on the big screen. You better book your tickets now because every BLINK will be itching to go. To get ready for the release, here are all the BLACKPINK: The Movie details you need to know, including its release date, trailer, and more.

BLACKPINK is dropping the movie as part of their fifth-anniversary project titled “4+1 PROJECT.” Since they debuted on Aug. 8, 2016, their film will premiere around the same time this August. Judging by BLACKPINK’s fifth-anniversary website, their movie is the first of many projects to come in celebration of their big day.

According to Rolling Stone, BLACKPINK: The Movie will include different sequences that will grab fans’ attention. “The Room of Memory” will reflect on the girls’ five years together, “Beauty” will focus on each member and showcase their distinct personalities, and “Exclusive Interviews” will have messages for their fans. The film will also include performance footage from BLACKPINK’s 2021 virtual concert The Show, as well as their 2018 In Your Area world tour.

To make sure you stay in the loop, check out the details about BLACKPINK: The Movie below.

BLACKPINK: The Movie Release Date

The film will hit North American theaters on Aug. 4 and then will premiere globally in over 100 territories on Aug. 8. The exciting part is fans can watch it in a variety of formats. Besides the typical viewing experience, BLINKs can catch the movie in Screen X, which allows viewers to watch films using three screens; 4DX, which incorporates special effects to offer a multi-sensory experience; and 4DX Screen, which is a combination of the two.

BLACKPINK: The Movie Trailer

A trailer for the movie arrived on Wednesday, July 14. It showed the girls performing on stage, practicing behind the scenes, and doing interviews, during which they talked about their love for fans. In the end, Lisa got emotional talking about BLINKs’ support.

BLACKPINK: The Movie Poster

To get fans even more excited for the release, BLACKPINK dropped a movie poster on June 23. Check it out below.

BLACKPINK: The Movie Tickets

Tickets went on sale on June 30, which means you can plan your movie date right now. Hit up all your friends and family because this film is one fans won't want to miss. Find the closest theater that will screen the movie near you using the BLACKPINK: The Movie official website.

This anniversary is set to be the group’s biggest one yet, so make sure to snag your tickets while you still can!