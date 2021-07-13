Bachelor Nation
Clare Crawley and her cast on a bizarre group date during Season 16 of 'The Bachelorette'

The Most Bizarre Dates In Bachelor Nation History

Who approved these?!

By Rachel Varina
The Bachelor franchise is known for a lot of things: roses, people being there for the wrong reasons, and some really awk dates. Just when you thought things couldn’t get weirder, here's a recap of the most bizarre dates in Bachelor Nation history for your cringing pleasure.

The Fake Wake

The Bachelorette — Season 11

When Kaitlyn Bristowe reigned as the Bachelorette, former host Chris Harrison led her contestants to a funeral home where Kaitlyn was lying in a coffin. He then told the guys they had to give competing eulogies *shivers*.

