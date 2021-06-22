Billie Apologized For Mouthing An Anti-Asian Slur In A Resurfaced Video

After landing herself in hot water for mouthing an anti-asian slur in a resurfaced video, Billie Eilish has issued an apology. In June 2021, fans dug out the old video of the pop star singing along to Tyler, the Creator's 2011 song "Fish." The clip spread like wildfire throughout the internet with many expressing their disappointment at Eilish for singing along to the controversial song. And now that Billie Eilish has apologized for mouthing an anti-Asian slur, some say it’s not enough.

Eilish’s apology arrived via her Instagram story on June 21. She began by acknowledging she’s seen the countless requests asking her to speak out about the video. “I love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this. And this is something that I WANT to address because I’m being labeled something that I am not,” she said.

She noted that she was a young teen when the video was taken, and blamed her “ignorance” at the time as the reason for thinking it was OK to post the video.

“There’s a video edit going around of me when I was 13 or 14 where I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn’t know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community,” Eilish explained.

Instagram

The “Bad Guy” singer let fans know she was mortified to find out she had perpetuated the use of the Asian slur. “I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word. This song was the only time I’d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family. Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry,” she wrote.

Some fans weren’t so quick to forgive Eilish for the misstep. “Now why did billie ignore half of the other shit she’s being dragged for in that half ass apology,” one person tweeted.

“Yeah....that apology wasn't it Billie. Getting my ticket refund tomorrow,” another tweet read.

Eilish has also come under fire lately for making what some see as queer-baiting content. While her apology didn’t address that issue, taking responsibility for the mistake she made as young teen was a start.