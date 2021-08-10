Queen Bey Gave An Interview For The First Time In Years & New Music Is Coming

The only thing more exciting than Beyoncé giving her first interview since 2019? What she had to say about the prospect of new music. It’s been more than five years since Beyoncé dropped Lemonade in April 2016, and fans have been waiting with bated breath for an epic follow-up. But will Beyoncé drop an album in 2021? Here's what we know.

It’s important to know Bey has hardly left fans hanging in between albums. In July 2020, she released Black Is King, an album based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift. But it’s been a while since the songstress released a record of original music that stands alone, and fans are waiting to see what she’s got up her sleeve. As she told Harper’s Bazaar in their icon issue published on Aug. 10, she is excited to make music that inspires after a tough year.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” she told the outlet. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

While most of us spent the past year inside trying out new TikTok recipes, Beyoncé spent it cooking up tunes in the studio. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she said.

Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé went on to explain the reasoning for the long wait between albums. From the sounds of it, her next album will be more refined than ever.

“Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare,” she shared. “One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé has a history of keeping fans on their toes, and she didn’t say exactly when new music would come. But it will undoubtedly be worth the wait, and it’s nice to know the Beyhive have something to look forward to.