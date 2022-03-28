Here Are The Best Memes About Beyoncé's Tennis Court Concert — I Mean, The Oscars

Fans have a lot of thoughts about her opening the awards show.
Beyoncé finally earned her first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song in 2022 for her uplifting groove “Be Alive” from King Richard. Of course, Bey took the opportunity to shut the ceremony down with a truly unforgettable performance of the track.
“Be Alive” is especially meaningful to Beyoncé since it was written for the Serena and Venus Williams biopic King Richard. Bey is famously close friends with the tennis stars, even featuring Serena in her past projects.