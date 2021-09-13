The Funniest Met Gala Memes Beg For Celebs' Silly Outfits To Make Sense

The 2021 Met Gala memes are already coming in hot and fans can’t stop laughing. While Met Gala season obviously means outrageous outfits and stunning glam, some of the most entertaining aspects of the entire event are people’s reactions from home. Whether it’s a spot-on meme or a ridiculous tweet, these 2021 Met Gala memes are completely unhinged and hilarious.

Did you know that The Met Gala is formally called the Costume Institute Gala? Bridgerton vibes, much? The Gala is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City, and let’s just say, celebrities have taken their outfits seriously every year — but especially with this year’s theme as a celebration of American fashion. Often referred to as “fashion’s biggest night out,” the 2021 Met Gala is an extra breath of fresh air, considering the pandemic basically turned all nights out into nights in. While the Met Gala welcomes celebrities and creatives exclusively, many at home have joined in with hilarious memes, and they’re probably everything you’re already thinking.

Fans all over the world were tucked into bed wearing their comfiest PJs primed and ready to judge the heck out of the outfits celebs rocked on the Met Gala red carpet (with help of their best The Devil Wears Prada screenshots, of course). From everyone keeping an eye out for when queen Riri and the Blake Lively would finally step foot on the carpet and becoming new fans of the surprise pigeon that crashed the carpet, to comparing Hollywood’s biggest names’ outfits to their favorite Despicable Me characters, these Met Gala memes will have you rolling.