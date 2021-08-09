Ben Platt Clapped Back At Dear Evan Hansen Fans Who Dragged Him For His Age

When the trailer for Dear Evan Hansen’s big-screen adaptation dropped back in May, Twitter was immediately filled with jokes about 27-year old Ben Platt playing a high schooler, and the actor clearly saw all the backlash. Platt originated the role of insecure outcast Evan Hansen in the hit Broadway musical, earning him a Tony at the 2017 awards show, but his casting in the upcoming film version rubbed some people the wrong way. After noticing the backlash, Ben Platt responded to Dear Evan Hansen casting criticism, arguing that the movie probably would not have been made without him.

A large part of the backlash to Platt reprising his role as Evan Hansen was joke-y, as viewers pointed out the ridiculousness of the 27-year-old actor unconvincingly portraying a teenager. Platt said that critique didn’t really bother him too much during his June 18 appearance on The Zach Sang Show. “People like to have something to say that is negative, regardless of what it is,” Platt said. “And so if my thing is something that I can’t control at all — which is my age — then bring it on. I’m glad it’s not about the performance or my voice or anything that actually matters.”

But Platt’s age was only part of the backlash to his casting. The actor has also been criticized for nepotism, given that his father Marc Platt is producing the Dear Evan Hansen movie. Marc Platt is a major producer in Hollywood, with blockbuster movies like Legally Blonde, Into the Woods, La La Land, and Cruella among his many credits. Ben Platt argued that the accusations of nepotism lack the context of his years of work in bringing Evan Hansen to life, going so far as to posit the film adaptation wouldn’t exist without him.

“I think the reaction is largely from people who don’t understand the context of the piece — the fact that I created the role and workshopped it for three years,” Platt said. “Were I not to do the movie, it probably wouldn’t get made. And so, I think, my defensive response is to want to go onto Twitter and be like, ‘F you, guys. You don’t even know that this wouldn’t exist without me.’ Of course, that's not true entirely and not my place to say. All I have to do is let the work speak for itself.”

Fans can decide what they think about Platt’s portrayal of Evan Hansen when Dear Evan Hansen hits theaters on Sept. 24.