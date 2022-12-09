Becky G officially has a reason to be singin’ in the shower. On Dec. 9, she announced her engagement to Sebastian Lletget. Becky G and Sebastian posted snapshots of their seaside proposal on Instagram, adding the caption, “Our spot forever. 🤍”

Sebastian, who plays soccer for FC Dallas and the U.S. national team, popped the question after over six years of dating. Back in October, Becky G opened up about their relationship to People. "I think a lot of people think relationships just happen — and they don't just happen. To fall in love is one thing, and I think to stay in love is another," she explained at the time. "I'm so proud of the fact that he's my best friend."

"We've been together for over six years now and it's brand new in many ways because we're really embracing the shifts and changes that are happening in our lives, within ourselves and supporting each other in that,” the singer continued. “And you can't really force things. But recently things have really been aligning."

She also raved about her now-fiancé in an October 2020 interview with E!. “Although we are very open about our relationship, we're also still very private at the same time. Fans haven't been able to see that side to our relationship. They see Seb as the professional athlete that he is and they see me as the professional artist that I am, but at the end of the day, we are each other's best friends.”

Omar Vega/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Is there anything better than best friends getting engaged? Becky G and Sebastian’s comments were filled with love from friends and fans. Actor Eva Longoria wrote, “Congrats guapaaa! 😍” Carlos Rivera, a Mexican singer, commented, “Felicidades Becky!! Muchas bendiciones para los dos!! ❤️❤️❤️” Fitness model and influencer Katya Elise Henry added, “AHHHHHHHH ive been waiting for this moment!!!!😍😭🙏🏽 a smart man! Omg congratulations you WIFE!!!”

Seems like this duo has plenty of people rooting for them. As Becky G captioned an Instagram with Sebastian in July, “Esto es amor 🤍🥹.” Translation? “This is love.”