Bebe Rexha Got So Real About Her Challenging Relationship With Body Image

Bebe Rexha has always been an open book when it comes to her body image, and on Dec. 27, she got realer than ever. The “Meant To Be” singer took to TikTok to share an emotional message about body image perspective, and it offered a welcome dose of vulnerability on the internet.

Rexha’s message, which was shared on TikTok Live, touched upon how her body image often changes during the holiday season. She was completely transparent with fans in hopes she might help those going through a similar situation.

"I think I am the heaviest I've ever been,” she said. “I weighed myself just now, and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed. Not just about that. I just feel, like, disgusting, you know, in my own body."

Rexha added that while she knows everyone is expected to be “merry” during the holidays, she wanted to share her truth. "I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin and when I don't feel good, I don't want to post,” she explained. “And that's really honestly the reason why I haven't been posting as much in the last year, or so, as much as I used to."

Rexha visibly teared up at one point in the video. “I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably from a place of hurt and confusion, like, I don’t know how to help myself anymore, or how to love myself,” she concluded.

The message was deeply honest, and the pop star also shared a lighter message on Twitter. She posted a tweet sending love to anyone having a tough holiday season. “To the person who is feeling down this holiday season, you got this and you will get through.” Rexha wrote. “Sending you love.”

Rexha’s social media pages are always a breath of fresh air, and in a world of photoshop and unrealistic body standards, she always keeps it real.