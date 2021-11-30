Barbados Named Rihanna A "Hero" After Dropping The Queen As Head Of State

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Caribbean island of Barbados officially cut political ties with the United Kingdom by removing Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and becoming its own republic. The move comes 55 years after the nation gained independence from Britain. To mark its split from the U.K., Barbados held a Pride of Nationhood ceremony in Bridgetown, where Prime Minister Mia Mottley swore in the country’s first-ever president, Sandra Mason, who was previously a governor-general. “Today, we set our compass to a new direction,” Mason told the crowd, according to The New York Times. During the event, Mottley also declared Rihanna a “national hero.” So, what does it all mean? Let me explain.

Rihanna was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in the Barbados parish of Saint Michael in 1988, and grew up in Bridgetown before she moved to the U.S. as a teenager to pursue a music career. She’s since become one of the biggest celebrities in the world, and apart from music, she’s celebrated for being a makeup mogul, actor, philanthropist, and fashion designer. Who doesn’t love RiRi?

Now, Rihanna can add being a national hero to her already impressive résumé.

RANDY BROOKS/AFP/Getty Images

"On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you, the designee, for national hero of Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” Mottley reportedly told the star during the Pride of Nationhood ceremony. "May you continue to shine like a diamond and continue to bring honor to your nation by your words, by your actions, and to do credit wherever you shall go.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the honor will allow Rihanna to use the title of Right Honorable in front of her name. Mottley said Rihanna received the honor of national hero due to her “commanding the imagination of the world through the pursuit of excellence with her creativity, her discipline and above all else, her extraordinary commitment to the land of her birth.”

Meanwhile, Barbados removed Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. The royal sent President Mason a letter that congratulated her on her new role, as well as Barbados’ new status as a republic. "On this significant occasion and your assumption of office as the first president of Barbados, I extend my congratulations to you and all Barbadians," the queen wrote.

"Over the years, our countries have enjoyed a partnership based on common values, shared prosperity, and close collaboration on a wide range of issues, including recent work on climate change," her letter continued. "It is also a source of great satisfaction that Barbados remains an active participant within the Commonwealth, and I look forward to the continuation of the friendship between our two countries and peoples."

The queen ended her message by wishing all Barbadians her “warmest good wishes” for their “happiness, peace, and prosperity.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was amazing to see the queen and Rihanna take part in such a historic moment in Barbados’ history.