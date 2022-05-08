Barack Shared The Sweetest Tribute To Michelle For Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is the perfect time for everyone to appreciate the caring women in their life, and Barack Obama put that sentiment into words perfectly. The former president celebrated his wife Michelle Obama on Mother’s Day with a totally adorable post on social media. Barack Obama’s Mother Day 2022 Instagram features a sweet family pic and a special message to his wife. In the tribute, Barack called Michelle a “wonderful mother and role model” to people around the globe.

It’s pretty well-known that Barack usually shares special tributes on his social media accounts for holidays, and his IG post for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8 was a perfect way to mark the special occasion. Barack posted an adorable photo with his family, embracing his wife Michelle and the couple’s daughters Sasha and Malia. In the photo, the Obama family is all smiles as they pose outside for the pic in front of trees. Along with the pic, Barack wrote: “@MichelleObama, thank you for being a wonderful mother and role model to our daughters and to so many others around the world.”

Barack also shared a message to his followers in the caption, writing, “I hope you all let the moms and mother-figures in your life know how much they mean to you.”

Michelle also took the opportunity to thank a special someone on Mother’s Day in her own IG post on Sunday. Michelle dedicated the post to her own mother, Marian Robinson, writing, “Happy #MothersDay! I'm so thankful for the love, guidance, and care that my mom has instilled in me. I’ve shared so much of her wisdom with my own daughters over the years.” The pic features a throwback moment of Michelle and her mom, as well as Sasha and Malia as young kids.

Michelle also recently unveiled her Mother’s Day gift to her mom in a Twitter clip on May 6. The former first lady announced in the post that the “Opening the White House” exhibit at the Obama Presidential Center will be named after her mother. In the clip, Michelle explained that the exhibit will be “infused” with values that her mother taught her, including “family, community, bringing people in,” and more.

Barack and Michelle’s Mother’s Day 2022 tributes are certainly reminders about taking the time to appreciate important people in your life.