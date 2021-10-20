Here's Everything We Know About Olumide From The Bachelorette So Far

If there’s one thing everyone in Bachelor Nation knows about the newest Bachelorette Michelle Young, it’s the fact that she loves basketball. The Bachelorette played Division 1 basketball while studying at Bradley University and is the 13th-highest scorer in her college's overall athletic history. Since basketball is so important to Michelle, it makes sense that her season of The Bachelorette is chock-full of guys who love to shoot hoops, too. Olumide Onajide is one of the men from Michelle’s Bachelorette season who loves playing basketball, and he’s convinced that he and Michelle are meant to be together.

According to Olumide’s ABC bio, he’s “a strong believer in fate” and he believes that fate has brought him to Michelle. Not only are they both basketball players, but they both have also previously appeared on TV. Michelle, of course, was a contestant on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, and Olumide competed on Fox’s show, Ultimate Tag. The fact that they have so much in common also can’t hurt when it comes to them forming a connection, but no matter what, Olumide is also apparently “coming in hot” to meet Michelle and win her over. Here’s what to know about this Bachelorette hopeful:

Olumide Onajide’s Real Job

Olumide is a man of many talents. His ABC bio lists his job as IT analyst, but he’s also a model and a certified personal trainer. His work as a trainer seems to be a main focus of his, since he’s also the creative director for Double O Fitness, a company that provides clients with specialized wellness plans. If that weren’t enough, Olumide also writes a fitness column for the Medium.com publication BALDWIN. So yeah, he definitely knows how to keep busy.

Olumide Onajide’s Instagram

Olumide’s Instagram showcases his many talents and passions, especially his skill as a model. That means there are a whole lot of shirtless pics gracing Olumide’s Instagram. He also highlights some fashion shoots he’s done wearing brands like Zara and Nike, as well as inspirational messages alongside fitness posts. Basically, Olumide’s Instagram is a one-stop-shop for looking and feeling good.

Olumide Onajide Facts

Olumide is a New Jersey native who stayed close to home for college. He went to Rutgers University, where he played Division 1 basketball — just like Michelle. He also earned both a Bachelor’s degree and a Masters of public administration in public and nonprofit administration while at Rutgers. He loves theater but hates tofu, and most importantly, the 27-year-old says he’s ready to find his wife... and it’s clear he believes it’s Michelle.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.