1 Of Michelle's Bachelorette Contestants Is Related To A *Very* Famous Actor

Going on The Bachelorette is often a great way to boost your fame, but there’s one contestant in Season 18 who already has a pretty big famous connection. One of Michelle Young’s Bachelorette contestants is related to a Hollywood living legend. LT Murray IV is competing in Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette, and he also happens to be the grandson of actor and director Clint Eastwood. There’s a whole lot to unpack about LT’s backstory, so let’s get into it.

LT’s mother, Laurie Murray, is Eastwood’s eldest daughter, but she didn’t learn that fact until later in life. Laurie was put up for adoption at birth, and as an adult, she searched for her biological parents, which led her to reconnect with her father, Eastwood, over 30 years ago. After that reconciliation, they’ve been a regular part of each other’s lives. LT told DailyMail.com, “All I would say is that he’s been a great father to my mom, and always great to me and my family whenever we see him.” Read on to learn everything else you need to know about LT in addition to his famous family.

LT Murray’s Real Job

LT (which is short for Lowell Thomas — he’s actually the fourth generation of LT’s in his family) calls himself a “yoga guru” in his ABC bio. But, perhaps a more accurate description of his job is personal trainer and yoga instructor. Per his personal website, LT is a studio instructor at LIVE LOVE FLOW in Capitol Hill, Seattle, and he’s “known for bringing humor and personality into sincerely hard workouts.”

But, fitness isn’t LT’s only possible pursuit. He’s also interested in following in his grandfather’s entertainment industry footsteps. He told RadarOnline, “I’ve been doing some writing but I want my own show!” He went on to say, “I want to host something, or write, act and produce.” It seems like his Bachelorette airtime could be part of some larger career goals.

LT Murray’s Instagram

LT is really active on Instagram and seems to have a penchant for writing lengthy captions. He posts a lot of photos with his family, especially his mom and his baby nephew. Of course, as a fitness instructor, his Instagram is also filled with pics of him working out and showing off a few different yoga poses.

LT has also used his Instagram to make it very clear that he’s excited to be a part of The Bachelorette this season. He’s posted a few times about this season, including one dramatic post with the caption:

Even if I’m sent home night one, I’m proud to have stood with this group of scintillating stallions; These gallant gladiators forced to do battle with one another, with the reward being a legendary life partner.

LT Murray Facts

At 38 years old, LT is one of the older Bachelorette contestants this season. But with his age, he also brings some life experience. LT has actually been married before. In 2012, he married his first wife Kaitlin, but they later divorced. Now, he’s looking for a “genuine connection in a partner, and he “wants to find someone with whom to watch old movies and exchange love letters,” according to his bio. Perhaps he’ll find that with Michelle. At the very least, he’ll get some TV time to help jumpstart his career in showbiz.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.