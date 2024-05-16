Avril Lavigne Addressed Rumors That She Died & Was Replaced By A Lookalike

Confirmed: Avril Lavigne is *not* Melissa. During a May 15 episode of Call Her Daddy, the “Complicated” singer opened up about one of the strangest conspiracy theories surrounding her — a rumor that she died and was replaced by a body double. Despite the morbid nature of the theory, Lavigne apparently doesn’t think it’s “anything creepy.”

ICYMI, there’s an unhinged online rumor that the musician died back in 2003 after releasing her first-ever album Let Go in 2002. Afterwards, as the story goes, she was replaced by a lookalike named Melissa. It’s a wild one, and it’s taken on a life of its own online, even becoming the subject of a Wikipedia page entry.

Before the CHD episode released, host Alex Cooper let her followers know, “Melissa will be addressed.” When she asked about Melissa during the interview, Lavigne didn’t seem to take the conspiracy theory too seriously. “I mean, it’s just funny to me,” Lavigne said.

According to the “Girlfriend” singer, she typically hears one of two things — either she looks the same as her teenage self or she’s Melissa, the body double. Lavigne explained, “On one end, everyone’s like, ‘You look the exact same. You haven’t aged a day.’ But then other people are like, there’s a conspiracy theory that I’m not me.”

Still, Lavigne said she has not been too worried about internet rumors. “Honestly, it’s not that bad. It could be worse, right? I kind of feel like I got a good one. I don’t think it’s negative or anything creepy. We’re good,” she told Cooper.

One more time to clarify: Melissa has not taken over Lavigne’s life. The singer added, “Obviously, I am me. It’s so dumb.” Cooper confirmed, “I’m staring at you and I’m picturing you with your auburn hair. And I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ You literally look the same from when you were younger.”

Despite her explanation of the sitch, some of Lavigne’s fans still seem to think Melissa is replacing her. One responded to the clip of the interview: “This is something I would say…if I were Avril Lavigne’s body double, named Melissa.” Another wrote, “I still miss Avril, but Melissa did a decent job at replacing her.”