Back in 2022, Ava Phillippe became a bit of an icon when she posted about her sexuality during an Instagram Q&A after being asked, “[Do] you like boys or girls?” In response, Phillippe — the daughter or Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe — wrote, “I’m attracted to… people! [Gender is whatever].” Over two years later, on June 1, she reflected on this moment on IG in honor of Pride Month.

In Phillippe’s post, she is holding the Pride flag. She wrote in her caption, “Once upon a time, some gal on the internet said ‘gender is whatever’ in reference to her own sexuality. Many took her words out of context, but she knew what she meant. Anyways, this is her posting for the first day of pride month 2024. 🌈✨🪩🫶🏻”

Phillippe’s famous parents have not publicly responded to her latest post or previous comments, but plenty of other celebs have weighed in on Instagram. Brooklyn 99’s Stephanie Beatriz commented, “🌈.” Alyssa Milano wrote, “This picture made me smile so big. Happy pride! 🌈.” Kristin Chenoweth responded, “Yes❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥.” TikToker Dylan Mulvaney wrote, “So much love for u ❤️.”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Previously, Witherspoon opened up about her understanding of sexuality, following the release of her 2020 Hulu show Little Fires Everywhere. “That great experience of being able to look at a time that was actually 30 years ago and think: ‘I was a teenager then,’” Witherspoon told Regina King in Variety’s Actors on Actors series the video in June 2020, per USA Today. “What did my mom say about sexuality, race, class? What were the things that I was told that maybe were true or not true? How was I insensitive?”

Witherspoon continued, “I didn’t understand what homosexuality was. My grandparents didn’t explain it. My parents didn’t explain it. I had to learn from somebody I met on an audition in Los Angeles.”

She added, “We incorporated some of the conversation I had with my grandmother afterwards, where she said, ‘Homosexuality is very rare, Reese. That’s not a thing that happens very often,’ and we put it in the script.”