Here's The Deal With Ashley & Austin's Friendship After His Split From Vanessa

Ashley Tisdale’s Instagram post celebrating Austin Butler’s 30th birthday on Aug. 18 may have had some fans doing a double-take. Tisdale’s BFF, Vanessa Hudgens, dated Butler for over eight years, before the pair called it quits in January 2020. Now, fans are wondering: are Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler still friends after his split from Vanessa Hudgens?

Just for some background, Tisdale and Butler starred together in Aliens in the Attic in 2009, and Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure in 2011. Tisdale introduced Butler to her co-star and best friend, Vanessa Hudgens, planting the seed which bloomed into the pair’s eight-year-long relationship. The exes began dating in 2011, but decided to part ways in January 2020.

On Aug. 18, Tisdale, 36, posted a heartfelt Instagram post in honor of the actor’s milestone birthday. "Wow @austinbutler I can't believe your [sic] 30!!! Welcome to the club buddy," the former High School Musical actress wrote. "You've been my best friend since you were 15 so that's 15 years strong of friendship! I am beyond proud of you and everything you're accomplishing but most importantly proud of the person you are."

She went on to say, "You've been my closest friend through the years. You're the type of friend that came over when I was crying on the floor from a horrible breakup and not only lifted me off the ground but brought my favorite candy. I honestly didn't think anyone would ever understand me like you but then enter my husband [Christopher French] and you happily embraced him like a brother. There's no one like you Austin.”

Tisdale also mentioned Butler’s late mother, who passed away in 2014 after battling cancer. "I can imagine your mom is beaming of joy watching everything you do and is with you every step of the way," she wrote. "I hope you know how loved you are! Happy Birthday. PS remember that one time I convinced you to be in my Disney movie Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure? Well look at you now!!"

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regardless of any relationship drama, Tisdale and Butler seem to be putting their friendship first. And for the record, Tisdale and Hudgens seem to be on the best of terms as well. Tisdale even introduced Hudgens to her sweet baby girl, Jupiter, in May!