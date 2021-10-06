Some people go on Bachelor In Paradise and immediately couple up the second they arrive. Others have a rockier time on the beach, making their way through a few relationships while they’re there. Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch are one of the couples in the latter category. But even with their ups and downs this season, they managed to end on a major up and became one of Season 7’s strongest couples, leaving the show engaged. But are Mari and Kenny still together after Bachelor in Paradise? Here’s what we know about the couple.

Mari and Kenny hit it off right away at the start of this season of BIP, but they soon went through a rough patch when Mari suggested they keep things open as other contestants arrived on the beach. Mari didn’t date anyone else, but Kenny had a couple of flings with two other Paradisians: Demi Burnett and Tia Booth. Those other relationships were short-lived, though, because Mari made it clear to Kenny that she wanted to be with him and only him. Fast-forward through a few proclamations of love and a ritual with a bruja, and Kenny and Mari made it to the end of Paradise in solid shape.

Throughout the finale, Kenny and Mari’s relationship only seemed to get stronger. While several couples around them decided to call it quits, Kenny and Mari not only chose to stick around in Paradise, they also continued to profess their love to each other.

“My family doesn’t say ‘I love you...’” Kenny said. “But with you, I know that I love you.”

“I love you, too,” Mari said, before they agreed to head to the fantasy suite and woke up in each others’ arms.

Not long after, Kenny was getting down on one knee — jokingly complaining about his “old bones” (Kenny is 40; Mari’s 25) — asking Mari to marry him. To which Mari excitedly said, “Yes, I will.”

So, where has life taken these two since the proposal in Paradise?

Location-wise, we’re not sure. (Mari had been based in Maryland before the show, while Kenny lived in Chicago.) But Kenny and Mari still follow one another on Instagram, and they’ve posted plenty of pictures together throughout the season.

Bachelor Nation blogger and spoiler king Reality Steve also noted that he’d seen pictures of Kenny and Mari together at a rooftop pool in Chicago post-filming. “However, the picture taker didn’t feel comfortable with me posting it, so I didn’t," he said.

Most tellingly, ABC confirmed that each of the Paradise couples who got engaged during the finale are together and going strong, which means that Kenny and Mari are definitely still an item.

Here’s to rocky romances and happily ever afters.