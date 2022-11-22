Brittany & Tyler Left BIP As A Happy Couple — Where Do They Stand Now?

The first night of the Bachelor In Paradise Season 8 finale saw a mass exodus from the beach. Some couples broke up, while others just wanted to leave without the pressure of an engagement. Brittany Galvin and Tyler Norris were in the latter category. They left Paradise together having said “I love you” to each other and ready to explore life in the real world together. But just because they left as a happy couple does not mean they’re still one today. Here’s everything to know about the state of Brittany and Tyler’s relationship after BIP.

Brittany was part of the original cast of BIP Season 8, but Tyler joined partway through during “the Big Split,” when a whole new group of men and women joined the cast to mix things up. Even though Tyler was a late addition this season, he and Brittany hit it off right away.

“The first night, we talked for hours,” Tyler told Bustle. “Everyone else went to bed, and we were up until 3 or 4 a.m., just talking. Right then and there, I was like, OK, obviously I have something good. We can talk about anything. It’s fun. My head was just thinking that I found something pretty awesome.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

After the final rose ceremony of BIP Season 8, Brittany was unsure about where things stood with Tyler because they hadn’t used the big “L” word with each other yet. She said that she wouldn’t feel comfortable leaving Paradise with Tyler without knowing that they were in love. Luckily for Brittany, their conversation went really well. They told each other that they loved each other and agreed to explore their relationship in the real world. “I’m excited for life outside of here with you,” Tyler told Brittany.

When Tyler and Brittany left Paradise, they made plans to meet each other’s families and explore a real-world relationship. They seemed hopeful about their future, but as of right now, they do not follow each other on Instagram, which does not look like a good sign for the current state of their relationship. Hopefully, fans will get all the answers during the BIP Season 8 finale Nov. 22.