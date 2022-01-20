Everything To Know About A Potential Archive 81 Season 2

When Archive 81 starts, it seems like a murder mystery. Decades ago, a filmmaker named Melody Pendras disappeared while filming a documentary investigation into a dangerous cult in a creep building. In the present day, Dan Turner slowly got sucked into the mystery to the point of obsession as he watched the footage back. But the series twist ending, which was so bizarre no one saw it coming, left things on a cliffhanger. So, is there going to be an Archive 81 Season 2? Here’s what to know about it.

Warning: Spoilers for Archive 81 Season 1 follow. Based on the podcast of the same name, Archive 81’s big twist was a shocker. After her investigation into the creepy Visser building got her deep into the Vox Society cult, leader Samuel Spare allowed Melody to witness their ritual. The group hoped to release a demon known as Kaelego, who had been trapped in a pedestal for centuries, oozing out as a hallucinogenic mold to find followers.

But the ritual went sideways, destroying The Visser in the process. But Melody didn’t perish in the fire. She was trapped in an alternate dimension along with Kaelego, waiting for someone to rescue her for nearly 30 years. Working with a Baldung witch named Bobbi, who revealed herself as Melody’s mother, Dan opens a portal to the alternate dimension and rescues Melody. But before he can follow her out, he is pulled back into 1994 by Samuel, who has been trapped with melody the whole time.

Archive 81 Season 2 Cast

Quantrell D. Colbert/Netflix © 2021

With so many questions still left, fans are already asking if there will be a Season 2. But showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine says it’s too soon to know. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said the series is meant to keep going. But like all untested titles on Netflix, the series has to wait and see just how many people stream it before being granted a second season.

That being said, should there be another round, it would continue the same story, bringing back Mamoudou Athie as Dan, Dina Shihabi as Melody, Evan Jonigkeit as cult leader Samuel, Julia Chan as Anabelle, Ariana Neal as Jess, Matt McGorry as Mark, and Martin Donovan as Virgil Davenport.

Archive 81 Season 2 Plot

So what would Season 2 focus on? With Melody and Dan’s positions now reversed, Archive 81 would flip the script as Melody investigates how Dan’s family passed and how his father’s life was intertwined with hers. Also, fans would learn why Samuel snatched Dan into 1994 because there's more there than meets the eye.

Archive 81 Season 2 Trailer

With no Season 2 greenlit yet, there’s no trailer to be had. Once the show is given another installment, fans can bet there will be more videotape to watch.

Archive 81 Season 2 Release Date

Until Archive 81 Season 2 is announced, it’s hard to speculate about a release date. But should it get renewed on the 30-day cycle of most Netflix shows, the new season will probably follow the same schedule as Season 1, which took about 13 months to go from its initial announcement in October 2020 to its release in January 2022.

All episodes of Archive 81 are streaming on Netflix