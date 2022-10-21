8 AHS Season 11 Theories To Ponder After The Premiere

There are so many ways this could go.
American Horror Story has aired for over a decade. However, the anthology series has never had a season like NYC, where the pacing and mystery are still up in the air after two installments. Here are several AHS Season 11 theories about what’ll happen next.
Quinto’s BDSM-loving, coke-snorting character feels like a red herring in the murder mystery. However, his name is Sam. Viewers are wondering, especially with a blackout episode, if his name is a reference to the Son of Sam killer.