8 AHS Season 11 Theories To Ponder After The Premiere

There are so many ways this could go.

By Ani Bundel
American Horror Story has aired for over a decade. However, the anthology series has never had a season like NYC, where the pacing and mystery are still up in the air after two installments. Here are several AHS Season 11 theories about what’ll happen next.

Zachary Quinto’s Sam Is A Son Of Sam Reference

Quinto’s BDSM-loving, coke-snorting character feels like a red herring in the murder mystery. However, his name is Sam. Viewers are wondering, especially with a blackout episode, if his name is a reference to the Son of Sam killer.

