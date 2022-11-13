The Teaser For AHS: NYC's Finale Looks Like Its Goriest Episode Of All

The latest season of American Horror Story isn’t letting fans go without a few more murders. Season 11’s NYC installment has already been pretty bloody, and it looks like the body count will get quite a bit higher in the climactic finale. Watch American Horror Story Season 11’s Episode 9 and 10 promo for a sneak peek at the finale episodes.

Spoiler alert: This post discusses plot details through American Horror Story: NYC Episode 8. AHS: NYC has been a very notable departure for the long-running horror franchise. While past seasons put supernatural creatures front and center, Season 11 instead shifted more to realism, dramatizing the AIDS crisis in New York City in the 1980s. It also delivered a more traditional murderer... or, at least, that’s how it seemed. It sure felt like the whole mystery would be wrapped up when Patrick took Mr. Whitely out at the end of Episode 7, but then the still-masked Big Daddy showed up to remind everyone there’s still a dangerous loose end.

Though Whitely is out of the picture, the season still looks like it will end with plenty of murders. The teaser shows Big Daddy chasing down Sam on a beach, after the photographer suddenly passed out at a funeral. Big Daddy is also at the center of the teaser’s most unsettling scene, as a revs a chainsaw in front of someone chained to a board. It’s unclear who Big Daddy is torturing, but it’s more than one person, since the clip also shows someone locked in a cage watching the whole ordeal.

As you’d probably expect from a finale teaser, there’s not too much to go off of, and the synopsis for the two-part finale doesn’t offer much clarity. “As vitality expires, two old friends are led through unique journeys of retrospection,” it reads. Both season-ending episodes are entitled “Requiem 1981/1987,” which, along with that synopsis, pretty heavily suggests there will be a six-year time jump.

Find out how it all ends when the final two episodes of AHS: NYC air Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on FX and streaming on Hulu.