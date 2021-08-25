Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson Opened Up About Her Mom's Substance Use

Alana Thompson became a household name at five years old thanks to her sassy personality and endless charisma. Thompson, now 15, appeared on TLC's Toddlers And Tiaras from 2009 to 2013, and was best known by her nickname Honey Boo boo. The show propelled Thompson to stardom, but the road hasn’t been an easy one for Thompson. In a new profile with Teen Vogue, Thompson opened up about what that’s been like living life in the spotlight, especially while dealing with family issues at home. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson's quotes about her mom's substance use were so, so, honest.

Perhaps the most interesting part of Thompson’s eye-opening profile is the disconnect she feels between the nickname she was given by the public and who she really is. “My mama did not name me Honey Boo Boo. My name is Alana,” she told Teen Vogue.

So, who is Thompson in 2021? These days, the reality star is focused on living a normal life and navigating family issues at home. As she told the outlet, things with Mama June, her biological mother and TLC co-star, have been far from peachy.

“A lot of folks in this world do not realize how many people are actually really affected by drug and alcohol [use],” Thompson said. “It's very, very hard. It's something I'd wish on nobody, for real.”

PEYTON FULFORD/TEEN VOGUE

It’s no secret Thompson and her mom have knocked heads through the years, but Thompson said she’s making a point to get “back on track” with her mother.

“When my mama got real bad with her [drug use], I didn't know where I was going to end up,” Thompson added. “I'm proud of myself for how far I've come.”

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thompson should be proud. Despite a tumultuous upbringing, she’s got her goals aligned and is hyper-focused on being the best version of herself. “I want to be the best I can be, and I want to make my money,” she told the site. “I also want to make straight A's, so I just try my hardest.”

And while her Honey Boo Boo persona may have been the catalyst for her fame, she’s ready to leave those days behind.