Regina (Christina Moses) can’t catch a break. After she and Rome (Romany Malco) lost their adoptive baby in the A Million Little Things Season 2 finale, she went into a depression and was at odds with Rome because they both disagreed on their future plans. But over the course of Season 3, Regina found herself in a better place by repairing her relationship with Rome and finding a sense of purpose through fostering Tyrell (Adam Swain). Unfortunately, the A Million Little Things’ Season 3, Episode 15 promo finds her back in a tough spot.

Warning: Spoilers for A Million Little Things Season 3, Episode 14 follow. While attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Episode 13, Regina was pushed to the ground by a cop; her head hit the pavement. In Episode 14, viewers saw the consequences of that interaction when the chef mixed up ingredients in a recipe. And it looks like the injuries she sustained may be pretty serious. In the new promo, Regina tells her mother she’s scared after agreeing to make a neurologist appointment.

Regina’s not the only one coming to terms with her trauma. After returning from a brief stay with her mom Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) in France, Sophie (Lizzy Greene) finally opened up to Maggie (Allison Miller) about being sexually assaulted by her guitar teacher. After the assault, she’d stopped playing her guitar as it reminded her of the abuse. But with Maggie’s expertise and support, Sophie started to play again. However, in the promo for next week, Sophie faces another hurdle in handling her trauma, as she questions whether her teacher has harassed other girls, specifically a former student who died by suicide.

Then there’s Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Katherine (Grace Park). The couple has had a tumultuous relationship for a while now, but things have gotten progressively worse despite them renewing their vows earlier in the season. In the Season 2 finale, Eddie was hit by a car, causing him to use a wheelchair as he sustained serious spinal injuries. Despite the support he’s received from everyone, especially Katherine and Theo (Tristan Byon), Eddie broke his 10-year sobriety this season, causing a strain between him and Katherine. And while Eddie assumed going to rehab would fix their issues, Katherine found solace in another man and realized she wanted a divorce. The promo shows tensions escalating between the two as they discuss custody of Theo — and it doesn’t look good for Eddie.

With only four more episodes until the season finale, things will likely get even more complicated for the group.

A Million Little Things continues Wednesday, May 26, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.