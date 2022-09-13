2022 Emmys
Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein And Phil Dunster Defined Bromance At The Emmys

Fans are calling them the "cutest couple."

By Ani Bundel
Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Ted Lasso Season 3 is delayed in arriving on Apple TV+, but the cast still showed up at the 2022 Emmys red carpet. Though fans love everyone in the cast, Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster’s bromance for the cameras had everyone nominating them for best couple.

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso’s two ego-centric footy stars, Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt, have a love-hate relationship (and a love triangle going with Keeley as well). But the two stars, Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster, are the best of friends off-screen.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Tap