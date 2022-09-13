Fans are calling them the "cutest couple."
Ted Lasso Season 3 is delayed in arriving on Apple TV+, but the cast still showed up at the 2022 Emmys red carpet. Though fans love everyone in the cast, Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster’s bromance for the cameras had everyone nominating them for best couple.
Ted Lasso’s two ego-centric footy stars, Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt, have a love-hate relationship (and a love triangle going with Keeley as well). But the two stars, Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster, are the best of friends off-screen.