Olympics
Katie Ledecky and the rest of the Women's Olympic Swim team are on Instagram

Behold, Every U.S. Olympic Swim Team Member's IG Handle

Dive in.

By Ani Bundel
Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

When it comes to Olympic sports in which the U.S. dominates, swimming is up there. From Michael Phelps to Katie Ledecky, this is where the U.S. racks up a lot of the gold and silver medals. While Phelps is no longer competing in the Olympics, Ledecky is back for 2021, and she’s got several returning Olympians on her team, along with a host of new and promising faces. So, for those who want to follow the in-pool action, here are all the 2021 U.S. Olympic Swim team members’ Instagram accounts.

The U.S. Olympic swim team is enormous. Fifty competitors are representing the country this year in the water, ranging in age from 15-year-old Katie Grimes to 30-year-old Tom Shields. Grimes is the youngest swimmer since Ledecky to make her Olympic debut. Thirty-four other first-time Olympians join her on the roster, 10 of whom are teenagers like her.

Fans should note that these Olympic games are under enormous scrutiny due to COVID-related issues, with new cases turning up every day in Japan, where vaccination rates remain low. So far, the U.S. swim team roster hasn’t been affected by the increase of cases in Tokyo, but that could change at any time. However, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee is reportedly watching closely and won’t rule out a cancelation if conditions are deemed too dangerous.

Katie Ledecky

Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 24

Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland

Instagram: @katieledecky

Specialties: 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free, 4×200 free relay

Caeleb Dressel

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 24

Hometown: Green Cove Springs, Florida

Instagram: @caelebdressel

Specialties: 100 free, 100 fly, 4×100 free relay, 50 free

Allison Schmitt

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 31

Hometown: Canton, Michigan

Instagram: @arschmitty

Specialties: 200 free, 4×200 free relay, 4×100 free relay

Chase Kalisz

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 27

Hometown: Bel Air, Maryland

Instagram: @chasekalisz

Specialties: 400 IM, 200 IM

Abbey Weitzeil

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 24

Hometown: Santa Clarita, California

Instagram: @abbeyweitzeil

Specialties: 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 50 free

Ryan Murphy

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 26

Hometown: Palos Heights, Illinois

Instagram: @ryan_f_murphy

Specialties: 100 back, 200 back

Lilly King

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 24

Hometown: Evansville, Indiana

Instagram: @_king_lil

Specialties: 100 breast, 200 breast

Michael Brinegar

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 21

Hometown: Bloomington, Indiana

Instagram: @michaelbrinegar1

Specialties: 800 free, 1500 free

Simone Manuel

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 24

Hometown: Sugar Land, Texas

Instagram: @swimone

Specialties: 50 free

Bobby Finke

Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 21

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Instagram: @robert_finke

Specialties: 800 free, 1500 free

Regan Smith

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 19

Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota

Instagram: @regansmith4

Specialties: 100 back, 200 fly

Townley Haas

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 24

Hometown: Richmond, Virginia

Instagram: @townleyh

Specialties: 200 free, 4×200 free relay

Michael Andrew

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 22

Hometown: Edina, Minnesota

Instagram: @swimmermichael

Specialties: 100 breast, 200 IM, 50 free

Rhyan White

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 21

Hometown: Herriman, Utah

Instagram: @rhhhyan

Specialties: 100 back, 200 back

Zach Apple

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 24

Hometown: Trenton, Ohio

Instagram: @apple_zach

Specialties: 100 free, 4×200 free relay, 4×100

Erika Brown

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 23

Hometown: Knoxville, Tennessee

Instagram: @erikajadebrown

Specialties: 100 free, 4×100 free relay

Hali Flickinger

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 27

Hometown: York, Pennsylvania

Instagram: @haliflickinger

Specialties: 400 IM, 200 fly

Kieran Smith

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 22

Hometown: Ridgefield, Connecticut

Instagram: @kieransmith

Specialties: 400 free, 200 free, 4×200 free relay

Paige Madden

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 22

Hometown: Mobile County, Alabama

Instagram: @paigemadden1

Specialties: 400 free, 4×200 free relay

Andrew Wilson

Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 27

Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland

Instagram: @andrewlwilson93

Specialties: 100 breast, 200 breast

Bella Sims

Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 16

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Instagram: @arabellagsims

Specialties: 4×200 free relay

Brooks Curry

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 20

Hometown: Dunwoody, Georgia

Instagram: @brooks_010

Specialties: 4×100 free relay

Torri Huske

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 18

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Instagram: @torri_huske

Specialties: 100 fly

Drew Kibler

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 21

Hometown: Carmel, Indiana

Instagram: @drew_kibler

Specialties: 4×200 free relay

Claire Curzan

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 17

Hometown: Cary, North Carolina

Instagram: @claire.curzan

Specialties: 100 fly

Jake Mitchell

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 19

Hometown: Carmel, Indiana

Instagram: @jake.mitchell1

Specialties: 400 free

Phoebe Bacon

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 18

Hometown: Chevy Chase, Maryland

Instagram: @baconswims

Specialties: 200 back

Hunter Armstrong

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 20

Hometown: Dover, Ohio

Instagram: @hunterarmstrong_

Specialties: 100 back

Emma Weyant

Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 19

Hometown: Sarasota, Florida

Instagram: @emmaweyant

Specialties: 400 IM

Jay Litherland

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 25

Hometown: Osaka, Japan

Instagram: @jaylitherland

Specialties: 400 IM

Lydia Jacoby

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 17

Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska

Instagram: @lydiaalicee_

Specialties: 100 breast

Bryce Mefford

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 22

Hometown: Folsom, California

Instagram: @bryce_mefford

Specialties: 200 back

Kate Douglass

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 19

Hometown: Pelham, New York

Instagram: @kaatedouglass

Specialties: 200 IM

Zach Harting

Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 23

Hometown: Madison, Alabama

Instagram: @hartingz

Specialties: 200 fly

Erica Sullivan

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 21

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Instagram: @erica.sully

Specialties: 1500 free

Patrick Callan

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 22

Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Instagram: @patrickcallan1

Specialties: 4×200 free relay

Alex Walsh

Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 20

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Instagram: @alexwalsh7

Specialties: 200 IM

Tom Shields

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 30

Hometown: Panama City, Florida

Instagram: @beefytshields

Specialties: 100 fly

Natalie Hinds

Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 27

Hometown: Athens, Texas

Instagram: @_nhinds

Specialties: 4×100 free relay

Andrew Seliskar

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 24

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Instagram: @andrewseliskar

Specialties: 4×200 free relay

Catie DeLoof

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 24

Hometown: Grosse Point, Michigan

Instagram: @catiedeloof

Specialties: 4×100 free relay

Gunnar Bentz

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 25

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Instagram: @thegunnybunny

Specialties: 200 fly

Brooke Forde

Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 22

Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky

Instagram: @brooke4d

Specialties: 4×200 free relay

Nic Fink

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 28

Hometown: Morristown, New Jersey

Instagram: @finknic

Specialties: 200 breast

Annie Lazor

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 26

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Instagram: @annielazor

Specialties: 200 breast

Blake Pieroni

Fred Lee/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 25

Hometown: Crown Point, Indiana

Instagram: @blakepieroni

Specialties: 4×100 free relay

Olivia Smoliga

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 26

Hometown: Glenview, Illinois

Instagram: @osmoliga

Specialties: 4×100 free relay

Bowe Becker

Andrew Loehman/NCAA Photos/Getty Images

Age: 24

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Instagram: @bowe_becker

Specialties: 4×100 free relay

Katie McLaughlin

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 24

Hometown: Dana Point, California

Instagram: @katiemclaughlin21

Specialties: 4×200 free relay

Katie Grimes

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Age: 15

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Instagram: None

Specialties: 800 free

The Olympic Games pool competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games begin July 24, 2021.