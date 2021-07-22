Behold, Every U.S. Olympic Swim Team Member's IG Handle

When it comes to Olympic sports in which the U.S. dominates, swimming is up there. From Michael Phelps to Katie Ledecky, this is where the U.S. racks up a lot of the gold and silver medals. While Phelps is no longer competing in the Olympics, Ledecky is back for 2021, and she’s got several returning Olympians on her team, along with a host of new and promising faces. So, for those who want to follow the in-pool action, here are all the 2021 U.S. Olympic Swim team members’ Instagram accounts.

The U.S. Olympic swim team is enormous. Fifty competitors are representing the country this year in the water, ranging in age from 15-year-old Katie Grimes to 30-year-old Tom Shields. Grimes is the youngest swimmer since Ledecky to make her Olympic debut. Thirty-four other first-time Olympians join her on the roster, 10 of whom are teenagers like her.

Fans should note that these Olympic games are under enormous scrutiny due to COVID-related issues, with new cases turning up every day in Japan, where vaccination rates remain low. So far, the U.S. swim team roster hasn’t been affected by the increase of cases in Tokyo, but that could change at any time. However, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee is reportedly watching closely and won’t rule out a cancelation if conditions are deemed too dangerous.

Katie Ledecky Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 24 Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland Instagram: @katieledecky Specialties: 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free, 4×200 free relay

Caeleb Dressel Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 24 Hometown: Green Cove Springs, Florida Instagram: @caelebdressel Specialties: 100 free, 100 fly, 4×100 free relay, 50 free

Allison Schmitt Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 31 Hometown: Canton, Michigan Instagram: @arschmitty Specialties: 200 free, 4×200 free relay, 4×100 free relay

Chase Kalisz Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 27 Hometown: Bel Air, Maryland Instagram: @chasekalisz Specialties: 400 IM, 200 IM

Abbey Weitzeil Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 24 Hometown: Santa Clarita, California Instagram: @abbeyweitzeil Specialties: 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 50 free

Ryan Murphy Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 26 Hometown: Palos Heights, Illinois Instagram: @ryan_f_murphy Specialties: 100 back, 200 back

Lilly King Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 24 Hometown: Evansville, Indiana Instagram: @_king_lil Specialties: 100 breast, 200 breast

Michael Brinegar Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 21 Hometown: Bloomington, Indiana Instagram: @michaelbrinegar1 Specialties: 800 free, 1500 free

Simone Manuel Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 24 Hometown: Sugar Land, Texas Instagram: @swimone Specialties: 50 free

Bobby Finke Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 21 Hometown: Tampa, Florida Instagram: @robert_finke Specialties: 800 free, 1500 free

Regan Smith Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 19 Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota Instagram: @regansmith4 Specialties: 100 back, 200 fly

Townley Haas Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 24 Hometown: Richmond, Virginia Instagram: @townleyh Specialties: 200 free, 4×200 free relay

Michael Andrew Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 22 Hometown: Edina, Minnesota Instagram: @swimmermichael Specialties: 100 breast, 200 IM, 50 free

Rhyan White Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 21 Hometown: Herriman, Utah Instagram: @rhhhyan Specialties: 100 back, 200 back

Zach Apple Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 24 Hometown: Trenton, Ohio Instagram: @apple_zach Specialties: 100 free, 4×200 free relay, 4×100

Erika Brown Michael Reaves/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 23 Hometown: Knoxville, Tennessee Instagram: @erikajadebrown Specialties: 100 free, 4×100 free relay

Hali Flickinger Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 27 Hometown: York, Pennsylvania Instagram: @haliflickinger Specialties: 400 IM, 200 fly

Kieran Smith Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 22 Hometown: Ridgefield, Connecticut Instagram: @kieransmith Specialties: 400 free, 200 free, 4×200 free relay

Paige Madden Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 22 Hometown: Mobile County, Alabama Instagram: @paigemadden1 Specialties: 400 free, 4×200 free relay

Andrew Wilson Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 27 Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland Instagram: @andrewlwilson93 Specialties: 100 breast, 200 breast

Bella Sims Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 16 Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada Instagram: @arabellagsims Specialties: 4×200 free relay

Brooks Curry Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 20 Hometown: Dunwoody, Georgia Instagram: @brooks_010 Specialties: 4×100 free relay

Torri Huske Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 18 Hometown: Arlington, Virginia Instagram: @torri_huske Specialties: 100 fly

Drew Kibler Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 21 Hometown: Carmel, Indiana Instagram: @drew_kibler Specialties: 4×200 free relay

Claire Curzan Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 17 Hometown: Cary, North Carolina Instagram: @claire.curzan Specialties: 100 fly

Jake Mitchell Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 19 Hometown: Carmel, Indiana Instagram: @jake.mitchell1 Specialties: 400 free

Phoebe Bacon Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 18 Hometown: Chevy Chase, Maryland Instagram: @baconswims Specialties: 200 back

Hunter Armstrong Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 20 Hometown: Dover, Ohio Instagram: @hunterarmstrong_ Specialties: 100 back

Emma Weyant Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 19 Hometown: Sarasota, Florida Instagram: @emmaweyant Specialties: 400 IM

Jay Litherland Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 25 Hometown: Osaka, Japan Instagram: @jaylitherland Specialties: 400 IM

Lydia Jacoby Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 17 Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska Instagram: @lydiaalicee_ Specialties: 100 breast

Bryce Mefford Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 22 Hometown: Folsom, California Instagram: @bryce_mefford Specialties: 200 back

Kate Douglass Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 19 Hometown: Pelham, New York Instagram: @kaatedouglass Specialties: 200 IM

Zach Harting Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 23 Hometown: Madison, Alabama Instagram: @hartingz Specialties: 200 fly

Erica Sullivan Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 21 Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada Instagram: @erica.sully Specialties: 1500 free

Patrick Callan Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 22 Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma Instagram: @patrickcallan1 Specialties: 4×200 free relay

Alex Walsh Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 20 Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee Instagram: @alexwalsh7 Specialties: 200 IM

Tom Shields Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 30 Hometown: Panama City, Florida Instagram: @beefytshields Specialties: 100 fly

Natalie Hinds Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 27 Hometown: Athens, Texas Instagram: @_nhinds Specialties: 4×100 free relay

Andrew Seliskar Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 24 Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina Instagram: @andrewseliskar Specialties: 4×200 free relay

Catie DeLoof Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 24 Hometown: Grosse Point, Michigan Instagram: @catiedeloof Specialties: 4×100 free relay

Gunnar Bentz Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 25 Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia Instagram: @thegunnybunny Specialties: 200 fly

Brooke Forde Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 22 Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky Instagram: @brooke4d Specialties: 4×200 free relay

Nic Fink Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 28 Hometown: Morristown, New Jersey Instagram: @finknic Specialties: 200 breast

Annie Lazor Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 26 Hometown: Detroit, Michigan Instagram: @annielazor Specialties: 200 breast

Blake Pieroni Fred Lee/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 25 Hometown: Crown Point, Indiana Instagram: @blakepieroni Specialties: 4×100 free relay

Olivia Smoliga Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 26 Hometown: Glenview, Illinois Instagram: @osmoliga Specialties: 4×100 free relay

Bowe Becker Andrew Loehman/NCAA Photos/Getty Images Age: 24 Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada Instagram: @bowe_becker Specialties: 4×100 free relay

Katie McLaughlin Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 24 Hometown: Dana Point, California Instagram: @katiemclaughlin21 Specialties: 4×200 free relay

Katie Grimes Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Age: 15 Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada Instagram: None Specialties: 800 free

The Olympic Games pool competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games begin July 24, 2021.