Behold, Every U.S. Olympic Swim Team Member's IG Handle

When it comes to Olympic sports in which the U.S. dominates, swimming is up there. From Michael Phelps to Katie Ledecky, this is where the U.S. racks up a lot of the gold and silver medals. While Phelps is no longer competing in the Olympics, Ledecky is back for 2021, and she’s got several returning Olympians on her team, along with a host of new and promising faces. So, for those who want to follow the in-pool action, here are all the 2021 U.S. Olympic Swim team members’ Instagram accounts.
The U.S. Olympic swim team is enormous. Fifty competitors are representing the country this year in the water, ranging in age from 15-year-old Katie Grimes to 30-year-old Tom Shields. Grimes is the youngest swimmer since Ledecky to make her Olympic debut. Thirty-four other first-time Olympians join her on the roster, 10 of whom are teenagers like her.
Fans should note that these Olympic games are under enormous scrutiny due to COVID-related issues, with
new cases turning up every day in Japan, where vaccination rates remain low. So far, the U.S. swim team roster hasn’t been affected by the increase of cases in Tokyo, but that could change at any time. However, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee is reportedly watching closely and won’t rule out a cancelation if conditions are deemed too dangerous. Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 24
Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland
Instagram:
@katieledecky
Specialties: 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free, 4×200 free relay
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 24
Hometown: Green Cove Springs, Florida
Instagram:
@caelebdressel
Specialties: 100 free, 100 fly, 4×100 free relay, 50 free
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 31
Hometown: Canton, Michigan
Instagram:
@arschmitty
Specialties: 200 free, 4×200 free relay, 4×100 free relay
Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 27
Hometown: Bel Air, Maryland
Instagram:
@chasekalisz
Specialties: 400 IM, 200 IM
Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 24
Hometown: Santa Clarita, California
Instagram:
@abbeyweitzeil
Specialties: 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 50 free
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 26
Hometown: Palos Heights, Illinois
Instagram:
@ryan_f_murphy
Specialties: 100 back, 200 back
Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 24
Hometown: Evansville, Indiana
Instagram:
@_king_lil
Specialties: 100 breast, 200 breast
Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 21
Hometown: Bloomington, Indiana
Instagram:
@michaelbrinegar1
Specialties: 800 free, 1500 free
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 24
Hometown: Sugar Land, Texas
Instagram:
@swimone
Specialties: 50 free
Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 21
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Instagram:
@robert_finke
Specialties: 800 free, 1500 free
Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 19
Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota
Instagram:
@regansmith4
Specialties: 100 back, 200 fly
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 24
Hometown: Richmond, Virginia
Instagram:
@townleyh
Specialties: 200 free, 4×200 free relay
Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 22
Hometown: Edina, Minnesota
Instagram:
@swimmermichael
Specialties: 100 breast, 200 IM, 50 free
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 21
Hometown: Herriman, Utah
Instagram:
@rhhhyan
Specialties: 100 back, 200 back
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 24
Hometown: Trenton, Ohio
Instagram:
@apple_zach
Specialties: 100 free, 4×200 free relay, 4×100
Michael Reaves/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 23
Hometown: Knoxville, Tennessee
Instagram:
@erikajadebrown
Specialties: 100 free, 4×100 free relay
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 27
Hometown: York, Pennsylvania
Instagram:
@haliflickinger
Specialties: 400 IM, 200 fly
Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 22
Hometown: Ridgefield, Connecticut
Instagram:
@kieransmith
Specialties: 400 free, 200 free, 4×200 free relay
Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 22
Hometown: Mobile County, Alabama
Instagram:
@paigemadden1
Specialties: 400 free, 4×200 free relay
Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 27
Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland
Instagram:
@andrewlwilson93
Specialties: 100 breast, 200 breast
Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 16
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Instagram:
@arabellagsims
Specialties: 4×200 free relay
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 20
Hometown: Dunwoody, Georgia
Instagram:
@brooks_010
Specialties: 4×100 free relay
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 18
Hometown: Arlington, Virginia
Instagram:
@torri_huske
Specialties: 100 fly
Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 21
Hometown: Carmel, Indiana
Instagram:
@drew_kibler
Specialties: 4×200 free relay
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 17
Hometown: Cary, North Carolina
Instagram:
@claire.curzan
Specialties: 100 fly
Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 19
Hometown: Carmel, Indiana
Instagram:
@jake.mitchell1
Specialties: 400 free
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 18
Hometown: Chevy Chase, Maryland
Instagram:
@baconswims
Specialties: 200 back
Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 19
Hometown: Sarasota, Florida
Instagram:
@emmaweyant
Specialties: 400 IM
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 25
Hometown: Osaka, Japan
Instagram:
@jaylitherland
Specialties: 400 IM
Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 17
Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska
Instagram:
@lydiaalicee_
Specialties: 100 breast
Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 22
Hometown: Folsom, California
Instagram:
@bryce_mefford
Specialties: 200 back
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 19
Hometown: Pelham, New York
Instagram:
@kaatedouglass
Specialties: 200 IM
Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 23
Hometown: Madison, Alabama
Instagram:
@hartingz
Specialties: 200 fly
Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 21
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Instagram:
@erica.sully
Specialties: 1500 free
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 22
Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Instagram:
@patrickcallan1
Specialties: 4×200 free relay
Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 20
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Instagram:
@alexwalsh7
Specialties: 200 IM
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 30
Hometown: Panama City, Florida
Instagram:
@beefytshields
Specialties: 100 fly
Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 27
Hometown: Athens, Texas
Instagram:
@_nhinds
Specialties: 4×100 free relay
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 24
Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
Instagram:
@andrewseliskar
Specialties: 4×200 free relay
Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 24
Hometown: Grosse Point, Michigan
Instagram:
@catiedeloof
Specialties: 4×100 free relay
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 25
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Instagram:
@thegunnybunny
Specialties: 200 fly
Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 22
Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky
Instagram:
@brooke4d
Specialties: 4×200 free relay
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 28
Hometown: Morristown, New Jersey
Instagram:
@finknic
Specialties: 200 breast
Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 26
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
Instagram:
@annielazor
Specialties: 200 breast
Fred Lee/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 25
Hometown: Crown Point, Indiana
Instagram:
@blakepieroni
Specialties: 4×100 free relay
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 26
Hometown: Glenview, Illinois
Instagram:
@osmoliga
Specialties: 4×100 free relay
Andrew Loehman/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Age: 24
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Instagram:
@bowe_becker
Specialties: 4×100 free relay
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 24
Hometown: Dana Point, California
Instagram:
@katiemclaughlin21
Specialties: 4×200 free relay
Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Age: 15
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Instagram: None
Specialties: 800 free
The Olympic Games pool competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games begin July 24, 2021.