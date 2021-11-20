8 Movies To Watch In Theaters Thanksgiving Weekend

Going to the movies with your family and friends on Thanksgiving weekend is a well-loved tradition. There’s nothing better than stuffing yourself with leftover turkey, mac and cheese, and pumpkin pie, then pilling into the car and rushing to make it to your seats before the previews end. But the best part might be afterward, when everyone dissects the movie and gets into heated yet fun discussions about the film. If you’re planning on participating in this cherished custom this year, here are the best movies to watch in theaters for Thanksgiving weekend 2021.
Sure, chilling on the sofa and streaming films at home is fine, but nothing can replace the magical feeling of being at the cinema. The movie theater is one of the few places where you can get lost in an entirely new world — it’s basically the best form of escapism. This feeling is extra special during the holiday season, as it's usually when the most highly anticipated movies are released. This year is no exception; major studios including Marvel, Disney, and many more are dropping films this time of year, meaning there’s an option for every person in your family, no matter how selective their film tastes may be.