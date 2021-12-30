What a year!
Celebrity feuds are a tale as old as time. Stars live under a microscope, and when they spat, fans zoom in even closer. From Britney Spears’ legal battle with her family to Christine Quinn’s beef with the Selling Sunset cast, here were the most unforgettable feuds of 2021.
Barkler and Moakler called it quits in 2006 after two years of marriage, but 2021 proved she hadn’t fully moved on. Moakler continuously threw jabs at Barker’s new fianceé, Kourtney Kardashian, and even liked a comment online calling Kourt a "downgrade."