As a rule, Zendaya and Tom Holland have kept their relationship on the DL. But there’s an exception to every rule, and this one’s no different. She’s the cover star of InStyle’s November issue, and she gave the magazine a tiny peek into her relationship. Zendaya’s favorite thing about Tom Holland is proof that they’re a ~super~ match.

During the interview, which was published on Oct. 12, Zendaya explained what she appreciated most about Holland — and it wasn’t exactly a short list. No surprise, a lot of it had to do with how well he’s taken on the role of Spider-Man. “There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate,” she told InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure—you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well.”

She continued, “And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist.” (Holland’s a Gemini. Zendaya’s the Virgo in the relationship.) According to Zendaya, that perfectionism and level of care makes him so special.

“Our director allowed me to come in every day [of the shoot], and it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right,” she explained. “I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting. He'd do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, ‘I can do that better.’ I'd be like, ‘Dude, you got it.’ But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that.”

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

But Holland’s acting chops are not his only attractive quality. (Duh.) When Brown put in, “He seems like very easy company,” Zendaya immediately agreed. “Yeah, he's a fun time,” she said. “Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat.”

There you have it: Holland’s an all-around superhero.